Elon Musk publicly admitted regret over critical comments made about Donald Trump in early June 2025, claiming his support helped Trump win the 2024 election

The rift between Musk and Trump deepened after Musk’s criticism, with Trump confirming their relationship was over. Musk later expressed regret, acknowledging that some posts went "too far"

While some users praised Musk for his apology, others questioned the sincerity of his statements, particularly regarding claims about Trump’s involvement in the Epstein case

Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of Tesla, has publicly expressed regret over some social media posts he made about former US President Donald Trump.

The posts, which were published in early June 2025, were critical of Trump’s role in the 2024 presidential election.

On Thursday, June 5, Musk took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle @elonmusk to make the bold statement:

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”

Trump reacts to Musk’s comments

The comments led to a significant fallout between Musk and Trump, with the former president acknowledging that their relationship had soured.

Speaking to NBC News on June 7, Trump confirmed the rift, responding,

“I would assume so, yeah,” when asked if their ties had been severed. When asked if he wished to mend the relationship, Trump replied, "No."

The public dispute marked the culmination of weeks of tension between the two, following Musk’s outspoken criticism of Trump’s tax and spending bill, dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

While Musk’s criticism created a stir, he (Musk) via X, later acknowledged his regret in a subsequent post.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote, signalling a possible attempt at reconciliation.

Reactions from social media users

Following Musk’s apology, social media users via X, have offer their thoughts, with many commending him for owning up to his actions.

One user, @Mrbankstips, expressed admiration for Musk’s public apology, saying,

"Takes guts to say this publicly. Growth isn’t always loud, sometimes it’s a simple ‘I went too far.’ Respect."

Another user, @YanivHozez, offered a more philosophical take, stating,

“When two of the smartest people on Earth clash, sparks are bound to fly. But if they reconcile, their friendship ignites a spark that’s no longer bound to Earth.”

However, not all reactions were supportive. @OMApproach appeared sceptical of the situation, stating,

"You two are just following the script to entertain the masses... If you were honest, you would have talked about the upcoming geophysical event—the biggest kept secret since the 1940s."

Other users focused on the specifics of Musk's statements, particularly his claims about Trump’s alleged involvement in the Epstein case.

@theskindoctor13 wrote,

“Since you guys are back together, this can be used to clarify your claim regarding Trump’s name on the Epstein list.”

In contrast, @TrumpUpdateHQ offered a more forgiving response, stating,

“It’s okay! Everyone makes mistakes. But the one who owns up to them is truly great. A hug or a kind gesture can fix almost anything. People might think I’m in the wrong, but I believe that even if a friend messes up, you stand by them. That’s what real friendship is about.”

On the other hand, @JohnnyLoveless raised a pointed question, saying,

"There's a difference between 'too far' and whether or not they are accurate. You specifically said the Epstein Files aren't out because he's on them. Is that True or False? I lean towards you simply realising you flipped out, and burnt bridges you still want access to."

