Coalition Praises General Oluyede, Army Over Rescue of 44 Kidnap Victims in Oyo

The Coalition of Civil Rights Groups on Security Sector Reforms praised the Armed Forces of Nigeria for rescuing 44 kidnap victims in Oriire, Oyo State

Spokesperson Emmanuel Agabi addressed a press conference in Abuja on Monday, July 20, 2026, singling out Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede

The coalition also called for continued reforms and greater investment in community policing despite celebrating the rescue

A civil society umbrella body has publicly commended Nigeria's military and police for freeing 44 abducted pupils and teachers from captivity in Oriire, Oyo State, describing the operation as a significant turning point in the country's fight against kidnapping.

Emmanuel Agabi, speaking on behalf of the Coalition of Civil Rights Groups on Security Sector Reforms (CCRGSR) at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, July 20, said the group gathered "not merely to acknowledge isolated incidents, but to appraise significant milestones in our collective fight against insecurity: the successful rescue of the Oriire kidnap victims in Oyo state."

The Armed Forces of Nigeria successfully rescued 44 kidnap victims in Oriire, Oyo State, on July 10, 2026. Photo credit: @HQdefence

Source: Twitter

The rescue was completed around July 10, 2026, bringing all the victims home safely after they were first abducted in May.

Oluyede praised for joint operations

The coalition, in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Monday, July 20, reserved its strongest praise for Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, crediting him with reshaping how Nigeria's military branches work together.

Agabi said the general had "masterfully orchestrated a paradigm shift where the Army, Navy, Air Force, and other services view themselves as equal partners in a unified command structure."

The group described the mission as a professional achievement carried out across difficult forest terrain, while also acknowledging the deaths of some military personnel during the operation.

"To the families of the fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price, we extend our deepest condolences," Agabi said.

The Nigeria Police Force was also recognised for its ground support, investigative work, and community liaison roles during the rescue.

The coalition noted that similar operations across multiple states had led to the neutralisation of bandit groups, recovery of stolen arms and livestock, and the release of other hostages.

Calls for continued security reforms

Despite the celebratory tone, the group was clear that the work was far from over. CCRGSR urged the government to keep investing in equipment upgrades, better civil-military relations, and stronger community policing, warning that ungoverned spaces remain a persistent risk.

President Bola Tinubu was praised for what the coalition described as a whole-of-government approach to security.

"We commend President Tinubu for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to fortifying Nigeria's security architecture," Agabi said, adding that the president's policy direction had "yielded tangible results."

The coalition charged the Nigeria Police Force to go further by deepening forensic capacity and building stronger ties with local vigilante networks.

Agabi closed with a call to action:

"We stand ready to partner in building a safer, more secure Nigeria where every citizen can thrive without fear."

Kogi govt announces rescue of abducted NECO officials, students

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Kogi state government announced the successful rescue of four persons, including an official of the National Examination Council (NECO), who were recently abducted in an attack on an examination centre in Olowa, Dekina Local Government Area of the state. Kingsley Fanwo, the state's commissioner for information and communication, announced the development in a statement on Thursday, July 16.

The state maintained that the rescue was the outcome of a coordinated security operation that Governor Ahmed Ododo immediately ordered after the abduction.

Source: Legit.ng