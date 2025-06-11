A viral video allegedly capturing FCT Minister Nyesom Wike praying loudly during a mid-air scare is trending online

The aircraft reportedly experienced an engine malfunction, but the pilots remained calm and landed safely

Daddy Freeze tackles the incident, questions the role of religion in technical emergencies, and mocks the prayer

A dramatic video making the rounds on social media has stirred massive reactions after a voice, allegedly that of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was heard praying loudly during a mid-air incident.

According to reports, the aircraft experienced an engine malfunction mid-flight, prompting panic among passengers.

In the viral clip, an unidentified male voice is heard passionately calling on heavenly forces to intervene.

While many online users believe the voice belongs to Wike, this has not been officially confirmed.

Interestingly, despite the situation, the pilots reportedly remained calm and professionally handled the emergency, eventually landing the plane safely.

The incident has since drawn commentary from popular broadcaster Daddy Freeze, who used the moment to call out what he sees as Nigeria’s excessive religiosity.

He questioned in an Instagram post:

“What concerns Jesus with aviation?One engine malfunctioning is not a death sentence. Religion makes you very dense sha. If you see the comments on international aviation blogs and how they laughed at us en.”

Freeze stressed that while the voice in the video appeared panicked, the pilots’ composure and expertise were what saved the day, not loud prayers.

Netizens react to Daddy Freeze’s comments

Social media users quickly jumped into the conversation with divided opinions.

@toksyb4u wrote:

“That was what I said ooo… they were so calm… that needs to be studied. Over professionalism won wound them.”

@kadexquadri1 added:

“Just imagine say na pilot leave wetin him suppose do dey shout Jesus.”

But not everyone agreed with Freeze’s take.

@joseph_u.o_official argued:

“The person who was praying could do only that at that moment. He is not the pilot, and all he could do is pray because that’s his faith.”

@donchichi83 fired back:

“@daddyfreeze, if you were in that situation, you would do the same. Let’s be real—panic is natural. Who else would you call? Tinubu?”

@thezikofuniverse offered a middle ground:

“We need to be careful what we say! I believe in prayers, efforts, and miracles.”

