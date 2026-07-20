FIFA officially recognised a World Cup 2026 squad as the most defensively disciplined side in the tournament's history

The country conceded the fewest goals than any team in any previous World Cup edition, which made the defensive achievement even more remarkable

A young man on X responded to FIFA's announcement, pointing out the extra achievement of the team

A popular country etched their name into the history books after FIFA confirmed the national side had conceded fewer goals than any World Cup-winning team on record.

The official FIFA account on X made the announcement following their triumphant run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Man reacts to FIFA's announcement of record-breaking defence team. Photo credit: @Citybreezemedia, Skysports.

Source: UGC

Spain's historic defensive record

The governing body highlighted Spain for setting a benchmark that had not been matched before, noting that the European side had let in fewer goals than any previous winners of the competition.

The announcement centred on Spain and placed the focus firmly on the backline that had carried the team through the tournament.

The post appeared from the @FIFAWorldCup account and quickly drew attention across football circles.

Among those who responded was Dr Ahmed Sakr, who shared his thoughts publicly on the same platform.

He expressed approval of the recognition and drew attention to the additional feat Spain had achieved during the campaign.

In his view, the achievement carried extra weight because the squad 'even played more' than in earlier editions.

The acknowledgement from FIFA marked Spain out for the discipline shown at the back throughout their run.

According to the statement shared by the organisation, no other side that had gone on to win the World Cup had previously managed to concede so few goals.

That detail turned the spotlight onto the defensive unit and the way it had remained organised from the opening matches through to the final.

See the post below:

Man loses money after Spain Vs Argentina match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man lost his N500,000 after following a viral "time-traveller" prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

An X user back in 2021 predicted that Argentina would beat Spain 3-2 in the 2026 final, prompting the man to invest his money into the team.

Source: Legit.ng