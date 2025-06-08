US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his relationship with billionaire Elon Musk has ended, marking the latest development in a dramatic political fallout

The rift deepened after Musk criticised Trump's tax and spending bill, prompting strong reactions from both Trump and his Republican allies

A heated social media feud ensued, with Musk hinting at supporting Trump’s political opponents while Trump warned of “serious consequences”

US President Donald Trump confirmed that his relationship with billionaire Elon Musk had come to an end. Speaking to NBC News on 7 June,

Trump responded "I would assume so, yeah" when asked if he thought their once-close ties had been severed. He replied "No" when questioned about whether he wished to mend the damaged relationship, CNN reported.

Trump Confirms Relationship with Musk Is Over After Disagreement. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The fallout marked the culmination of weeks of tension, following Musk’s public criticism of Trump’s tax and spending bill—dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Musk criticises Trump's tax policy

Musk, who had previously donated millions to Trump’s election campaign and served briefly as a White House aide, took issue with the legislation as it made its way through Congress.

He argued that the bill would add trillions of dollars to the national deficit, undermining efforts he led as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) to reduce government expenditure.

Shortly after leaving his post at Doge after 129 days, Musk described the bill as a "disgusting abomination" in a post on his social media platform X, though he did not directly criticise Trump at the time.

Political reactions to Musk’s criticism

Trump’s allies swiftly rallied behind the president. Vice-President JD Vance accused Musk of having "gone so nuclear" that he may never be welcomed back into the Republican fold.

Speaking on Theo Von’s podcast, Vance called Musk’s opposition to the president’s bill a "big mistake."

Social media clash escalates

By Thursday, tensions had intensified as Trump publicly expressed his "disappointment" with Musk’s behaviour.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO responded with a string of posts on X, claiming that Trump would have lost the election without his financial support.

Musk also accused Trump of being implicated in files linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein—a claim he later deleted. Epstein’s lawyer subsequently denied the allegations.

Trump fired back on his own platform, Truth Social, branding Musk "crazy" and threatening to revoke his federal government contracts.

Musk’s future political influence

Musk, who contributed approximately $250 million to Trump’s presidential campaign, hinted that he might back opponents to lawmakers who supported Trump’s tax bill.

His remarks fueled speculation about his potential involvement in next year’s midterm elections.

When asked about the prospect of Musk supporting Democratic candidates running against Republicans, Trump warned that Musk would face "serious consequences."

The cost of a Musk-Trump split

Legit.ng earlier reported that The bitter clash between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has drawn a spotlight on the South African-born tycoon's businesses.

Here is a look at his affairs as their White House partnership turns toxic, with billions of dollars in market value and government contracts hanging in the balance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng