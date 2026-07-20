Uganda's government has announced the official fee for its single-entry tourist visa, which covers business trips, family visits, and tourism

The visa comes with a validity period and a strict language requirement that applicants must meet before submitting their documents

Travellers planning a trip to Uganda will need to budget a specific amount in both US dollars and naira to secure entry

Uganda has set the cost of its single-entry tourist visa at USD 50, which is equivalent to approximately N68,998, according to the country's official immigration authority.

The visa is designed to accommodate a range of travel purposes, including tourism, business engagements, family visits, and other personal trips. It is valid for 90 days from the date of approval or issuance, and once that window closes, travellers would need to begin the application process again from scratch.

Uganda releases single-entry tourist visa fee, explains validity and documents needed. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/BADRU KATUMBA /SOPA Images

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Uganda's tourist visa fee

One notable condition attached to the application is a language requirement: all documents submitted must be in English. This applies regardless of the applicant's country of origin or the language of their home country's official records.

Uganda's tourist visa requirements

Beyond the visa fee itself, applicants are expected to submit a recent passport-sized photograph alongside their application.

They must also provide either proof of hotel accommodation booked within Uganda or evidence confirming the status of whoever will be hosting them during their stay.

The visa details are published on the Uganda Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control's official website, where prospective visitors can also access the full application process.

France releases cost of student visa fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that France released the official student visa fee for Nigerians and several other African nationals.

The report explained that Nigerians and applicants from many African countries on the EEF procedure list are required to pay 50 euros for a French student visa, while applicants from countries outside the list are charged a higher fee of 99 euros.

Source: Legit.ng