US-based immigration lawyers have weighed in critically on the US visa revocation decision for South Sudanese nationals, citing humanitarian concerns

Speaking with Legit.ng, they cited humanitarian and deportation concerns over the revocation of Temporary Protected Status of the nationals

While suggesting the decision could be politically motivated, the potential impact on South Sudanese students was also explored

New York-based immigration attorneys have raised concerns about the humanitarian and legal implications of the recent visa revocation for South Sudanese nationals in the United States.

Immigration experts analyse the US visa revocation for South Sudanese nationals and potential legal consequences. Photo credit: AndreyPopov

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the US government announced the revocation of visas and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for South Sudanese nationals, with the decision linked to the South Sudanese government's refusal to accept its deported citizens.

Magnus N. Amudi, the founder of Amudi Law, LLC, in an exclusive with Legit.ng on Monday, April 7, said the decision could have far-reaching effects on TPS policy and the lives of affected individuals.

“Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, is a humanitarian measure the Secretary of Homeland Security can authorize when conditions in a foreign country—like armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extraordinary situations—make it unsafe for that country’s nationals to return,” Amudi explained.

“In some cases, it's also used when the home country is simply unable to manage the return of its citizens.”

He noted that TPS allows eligible individuals already in the U.S. to remain legally, work, and obtain travel authorisation. However, it does not provide a direct pathway to permanent residency.

“It’s a temporary but vital protection for people caught in very difficult circumstances,” he said.

According to him, the policy change reflects broader political shifts under President Donald Trump.

“President Donald J. Trump Jr. has made his stance on immigration very clear through various policies which he has issued generally under his executive orders,” he stated.

“These policies generally indicate the government's restrictive approach to admitting people into the United States, especially those who may be dependent on or need public resources. These policies all extend to TPS.”

Amudi also suggested that the revocation of TPS for South Sudanese nationals may be politically motivated.

As he put it:

“The decision to end TPS for South Sudanese nationals appears to be a political response to the South Sudanese government's refusal to accept its deported citizens,” he said.

“If this is the case, we have seen the President reverse some of his decisions upon a negotiated outcome for both parties, and I do not rule out such settlement in this case.”

"President Donald J. Trump Jr. has made his stance on immigration very clear through various policies which he has issued generally under his executive orders," says Amudi. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

Legal options for affected immigrants

For South Sudanese currently in the US under TPS, Amudi warned of potential legal consequences if the policy is not blocked by the courts.

His words:

“If the decision is allowed to stand without any intervention by the Court upon a proper motion or application, this means that any South Sudanese who is in the United States solely on the ground of the issued TPS shall, at the end of the notice period, become an illegal alien, subject to removal proceedings and deportation.”

Still, he said there may be hope for some individuals if they qualify for other legal options:

“Such persons may immediately apply for other immigration benefits that may allow them to stay legally in the United States. It is important to note that such affected individuals seeking other immigration benefits must be eligible for them, independently.”

“One of such immigration benefits is marrying a citizen of the United States of America and adjusting status to that of a permanent resident, among other possibilities."

Legal experts break down the impact of US visa revocation for South Sudanese nationals, focusing on humanitarian and student visa concerns. Photo credit: misrad sarajlic

Source: Getty Images

Legal expert breaks down implications for immigrants

In light of the U.S. decision to revoke visas for all South Sudanese passport holders, immigration attorney Akua O. Aboagye, founder of AK Poku Law, PLLC, also provided insight into the potential consequences of this move, particularly for students and nonimmigrants.

According to her, the impact of the U.S. visa revocation decision depends on understanding visa categories. She explained that immigrant visas grant permanent residency through family-based, employment-based, or diversity lottery options, while nonimmigrant visas allow temporary stays for tourists, students, and workers.

“For immigrant visas, a revocation should not affect those already inside the United States. This is because they have been admitted for lawful permanent residency and can only lose their status if they voluntarily give it up or it is taken away by an immigration judge. For nonimmigrants, a visa revocation generally does not affect those who continue to maintain lawful nonimmigrant status. A visa is primarily for entry; once inside the U.S., your ability to stay legally depends on your status, not your visa,” she told Legit.ng.

Potential impact on students

Aboagye, known for her advocacy on immigrant rights, expressed concern over the situation’s effect on South Sudanese students, referencing F1 visa holders.

“F1 students in the U.S. are currently facing heightened scrutiny, and this revocation has added even more uncertainty.”

She explained that ICE has recently ended SEVIS records for students involved in protests or with prior arrests. If applied to South Sudanese students, Aboagye noted it could lead to loss of legal status, detention, and work authorization, with the risk still uncertain.

In addition to these concerns, she added that South Sudan is designated for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) due to ongoing armed conflict.

“This means that certain South Sudanese nationals in the U.S. may be protected from removal, even if they are otherwise out of status or affected by visa revocation. However, TPS must be applied for and maintained; it is not automatically granted,” she noted.

Trump administration revokes visas of 10 students

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoked the F-1 visas of 10 international students enrolled in Colorado universities, citing immigration provisions tied to “foreign policy concerns.”

This action is part of a nationwide trend, with over 300 student visas terminated, including high-profile cases alleging links to Hamas. However, none of the affected students have been charged with any crimes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng