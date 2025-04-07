The federal government, led by President Tinubu, has endorsed the right of Nigerian youths and citizens to protest

The minister of youth development, Ayodele Olawande, revealed the FG's stance on Monday but cautioned the demonstrators against instigating violence of any sort

On April 7, protesters under the ‘Take It Back’ movement took to the streets in Lagos, Abuja, and other cities, decrying bad governance and chanting slogans like “We are hungry” to express their frustration

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has expressed its support for the right of citizens, particularly young people, to protest, acknowledging their grievances and the importance of free expression.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a group of Nigerians under the aegis of the ‘Take It Back’ movement, on Monday, April 7, took to the streets of Lagos, Abuja, and other places in protest against what they described as bad governance.

The protesters chanted solidarity songs, “We are hungry! What are we saying?” they echoed in unison, drawing attention from bystanders and passersby.

Legit.ng reports that the protest coincided with the National Police Day celebrations held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

FG backs protests, warns against violence

However, the government issued a stern warning against any form of destruction of national infrastructure during demonstrations, emphasising the need for peaceful demonstrations.

As reported by The Vanguard, this statement was made by the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, in Abuja on Monday.

According to Olawande, while the government recognises the validity of the issues raised by protesters, it is crucial for demonstrations to remain peaceful and not escalate into violence or the destruction of public property.

Voicing his support for the right to protest, Olawande even mentioned that, had he the time, he would have joined the protests himself.

He said:

“Everyone has the right to protest. In fact, if I had the time, I would join the protest myself. There is freedom of expression for all. The young people who are protesting have valid reasons—they see certain issues and feel the need to speak up. That’s why they are taking to the streets.

“However, while exercising this right, let it not escalate into something else. We will not allow anyone to destroy the infrastructural developments that support our economy and the progress we’ve made in this country.

“Protesting is a normal part of any society, and we are here to listen. No government is saying you shouldn’t protest—but there must be limits and a sense of responsibility.”

