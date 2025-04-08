More than 900,000 migrants, who entered the United States using the CBP One app under a Biden-era parole program, have been ordered to leave following the program’s cancellation

The Department of Homeland Security cited border security as the reason, urging self-deportation via the renamed CBP Home app

The revocation reflects a shift in immigration policies, affecting thousands of migrants from countries like Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico

Migrants who entered the United States using the CBP One app under a Biden-era parole program were instructed to leave the country “immediately,” officials confirmed on April 5.

Over 900,000 individuals had been granted temporary residence and work authorisation since January 2023, but the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the cancellation of these paroles as part of efforts to secure borders and protect national security.

According to TIME, beneficiaries received termination notices and were urged to self-deport using the renamed CBP Home app.

Impact on migrants from Latin America

The revocation affected migrants from countries such as Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, according to legal aid organisation Al Otro Lado.

Emails reviewed by the Associated Press revealed DHS instructing families to abandon the United States, sparking concerns among advocacy groups.

CBP One had been a cornerstone of Biden’s strategy to create legal pathways for migration, but its termination leaves thousands stranded.

Trump administration’s immigration policies

President Donald Trump ended CBP One for new entrants on his first day in office, citing border security concerns.

DHS also announced the revocation of parole for 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, effective April 24, and the termination of Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans and Haitians.

These measures reflect a shift in immigration policies under the Trump administration, prioritising stricter border controls.

About CBP Home App

The CBP Home app, developed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, serves as a digital portal for various immigration and border-related services.

It allows users to notify authorities of their intent to voluntarily depart the United States, check border wait times, and apply for provisional I-94 entries to expedite processing at land border crossings. Additional features include scheduling inspections for perishable goods and submitting bus manifests.

Launched in March 2025, the app aims to streamline processes, enhance security, and reduce administrative burdens. While it offers convenience, critics argue that it provides limited benefits for undocumented immigrants navigating complex immigration policies.

