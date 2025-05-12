The US Defence Department faced scrutiny after President Donald Trump announced plans to temporarily use a Boeing 747-8 jet gifted by Qatar

The unprecedented move raised ethical and security concerns, sparking debates over foreign influence and legal implications

As discussions continued, officials weighed the complexities of accepting the luxury aircraft while ensuring national security measures were upheld

In a move that raised ethical and security concerns, the US Defence Department planned to accept a Boeing 747-8 jet as a "gift, free of charge" from Qatar, President Donald Trump announced on May 11.

The multimillion-dollar aircraft, once retrofitted with security features, would serve as Air Force One during Trump’s second term.

Trump to Receive $400 Million Luxury Jet as Gift from Qatar, Sparks Controversy. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Luxury aircraft for presidential use

CNN reported that the Trump administration intended to accept the luxury plane from the Qatari royal family.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump stated that the jet would be used on a temporary basis in a transparent transaction.

The aircraft was originally owned by Qatar’s Ministry of Defence and was offered to the Pentagon as a government-to-government transfer rather than a personal donation.

According to sources familiar with the arrangement, the plane would eventually be donated to Trump’s presidential library after his tenure, ensuring its continued availability for his use.

Ethical concerns and legal review

The decision to accept a high-value aircraft from a foreign government led to sharp criticism from various quarters. Legal experts highlighted concerns regarding the US Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause, which prohibits foreign payments to a sitting president.

Government watchdog groups viewed the transaction as unprecedented, with Jordan Libowitz, spokesperson for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, stating, "We've never seen something on the level of a $400 million plane."

Qatar’s media attaché to the US, Ali Al-Ansari, clarified on Sunday that the aircraft's potential transfer was still under legal review, and no final decision had been made.

Trump to Receive $400 Million Luxury Jet as Gift from Qatar, Sparks Controversy. Photo credit: fhm/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Security challenges

The Secret Service expressed concerns regarding potential security risks associated with accepting a foreign aircraft for presidential use.

A law enforcement source warned that the US Air Force would need to conduct extensive inspections, including dismantling the plane to check for surveillance equipment.

Another source revealed that the review process would start with the White House Communications Agency, followed by a technical countermeasures sweep conducted by the CIA and the National Security Agency.

Political reactions

The announcement was met with swift backlash from political opponents.

The Democratic National Committee condemned the move as "Trump’s latest grift," while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticised it as "premium foreign influence with extra legroom."

Even some of Trump’s loyal supporters expressed reservations, with far-right activist Laura Loomer warning that accepting the gift could be a "stain" on the administration."

Despite the controversy, Trump dismissed the criticism in his Truth Social post, maintaining confidence in the transaction.

ABC News had previously reported on Trump and his aides touring the aircraft in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier in the year. Sources suggested the plane would be operational within two years.

Highly unusual gift

The gifting of a luxury aircraft to a sitting US president by a foreign government was an unprecedented event in modern political history.

As discussions continued between the Qatari and US Defence Departments, scrutiny surrounding the transaction intensified.

With Trump’s first major foreign trip set to begin on Monday, including a visit to Doha, Qatar, the debate over Air Force One’s controversial acquisition remained at the forefront of political discourser.

What Pope Leo XIV said about Trump’s policies surfaced

Legit.ng earlier reported that before his election as pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Prevost, was vocal on social media regarding his disapproval of certain policies endorsed by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

His previous posts resurfaced on May 8 as his appointment brought him into the centre of global attention, according to Reuters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng