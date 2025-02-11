UNAIDS chief has mentioned what will happen should the United States stop its support for HIV/AIDS and it's not replace

Winnie Byanyima said new HIV infections could increase more than six times in the next several years

According to Byanyma, there could be a tenfold jump in HI/AIDS-related deaths – to 6.3 million people

Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of UNAIDS, has warned that HIV infections could jump over six times if United States support is dropped and not replaced.

Legit.ng recalls that United States President Donald Trump halted HIV funding for Nigeria and other developing countries.

signed an executive order restricting all US government agencies to halt the disbursement of funds.

The returning American President suspended all foreign assistance for 90 days.

Byanyima lamented that millions of people could die and more resistant strains of HIV could emerge.

According to Euro News, the head of the United Nations AIDS agency said on Monday, February 10, 2025, while speaking from Uganda.

She cried that new HIV infections could increase more than six times in the next several years.

It was gathered that new HIV infections have dropped by 60 percent since their peak in 1995.

It is currently estimated that 39.9 million people globally live with HIV, and 1.3m were infected in 2023.

Byanyima said officials estimate that there could be 8.7 million people newly infected with HIV by 2029 following Trump’s announcement.

According to Byanyma, there could be a tenfold jump in AIDS-related deaths – to 6.3 million – and an additional 3.4 million children made orphans.

"We will see a surge in this disease.

"This will cost lives if the American government doesn’t change its mind and maintain its leadership."

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerians reacted strongly to Trump's decision to halt HIV/AIDS funding in developing countries.

Some Nigerians called Trump's decision racist and inhumane, while others see it as a wake-up call.

The move comes as the U.S. reassesses global aid programs, affecting Nigeria, which has millions of HIV/AIDS patients reliant on foreign support.

Tinubu approves N4.5 billion for HIV treatment for Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N4.5 billion for HIV treatment packs to support Nigerians, following a US waiver reversing a funding pause.

The initiative aims to procure 150,000 treatment packs over four months while transitioning toward a more sustainable domestic financing model for healthcare.

The FEC also approved the $1 billion HOPE program to enhance governance and primary healthcare, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to self-reliance in healthcare.

