Washington D.C., USA – President Donald Trump is planning to drastically reduce the number of workers at the US Agency for International Development (USAID), cutting staff from over 10,000 to just 290, according to sources reported by The New York Times.

The move has caused chaos and confusion as thousands of workers globally have been recalled to the US and placed on administrative leave.

Impact on USAID employees

More than 6,000 USAID employees who work overseas, often in hardship posts facing security risks or threats of terrorism, are now uncertain about their future.

Many of these workers are scrambling to find temporary housing and schools for their children in the US, fearing imminent unemployment.

One official told The Washington Post, “You’re being treated as if you’re somehow an enemy of the state.”

Reorganisation under the State Department

Trump, who has consistently criticised spending on foreign aid as contrary to his America First policy, aims to consolidate USAID within the US State Department.

This restructuring effort is being coordinated alongside the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has taken over the agency, requested “trust” and “patience” from USAID staffers on February 6.

Uncertain future for foreign aid

USAID workers are deeply concerned that the loss of US aid will lead to dire consequences for the people they support worldwide.

The sudden recall and administrative leave have disrupted critical foreign aid programmes, generating anxiety about the future of international development efforts under the Trump administration.

USAID-funded hospital in Nigeria closes

Legit.ng reported that in Konduga, a rural community in Borno, a once-thriving healthcare facility run by Family Health International (FHI360) served as a lifeline for many Nigerians.

Here, over 200 patients daily found refuge, receiving medical assistance and nutritional supplements for malnourished children.

But now, its doors have been shut, according to Humangle Media, casting a long shadow over the community it served.

