US President Donald Trump has made a retaliatory move against his immediate predecessor, Joe Biden

Trump announced he would revoke Joe Biden’s security clearance and ended his intelligence briefings

The decision has sparked mixed reactions from Americans on social media, with some viewing it as fair while others see it as a sign of dictatorship

Washington DC, United States - The United States president, Donald Trump, has revoked his immediate predecessor Joe Biden’s security clearance and ended his intelligence briefings.

Trump announced this in a social media post on Friday, February 7, citing Biden’s own decision to do the same in 2021 after the January 6 Capitol attack.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s security clearances, and stopping his daily intelligence briefings," Trump said.

The US president justified the move by referring to Biden’s decision in 2021 to block his access to intelligence reports, a courtesy traditionally extended to former presidents.

“He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the intelligence community (IC) to stop the 45th president of the United States (me!) from accessing details on national security, a courtesy provided to former presidents," Trump added.

Biden’s 2021 decision against Trump

Legit.ng recalls that Biden had previously revoked Trump’s intelligence briefings in the wake of the Capitol riot, citing concerns about his “erratic” behaviour.

In a 2021 CBS News interview, Biden declined to specify what he feared if Trump continued receiving intelligence reports but questioned the necessity of the briefings.

Biden has not yet commented on Trump’s decision.

Americans react to Trump's decision

Reacting on Facebook, Fedd Upp said:

"I mean fair is fair, he did remove Trump's."

Robert L Smith said:

"The dictatorship has officially begun!"

Shelly Mason said:

"Doesn't sound like security clearances are needed these days."

Jeremy Jones said:

"It is so no one can hold him accountable and he can control the narrative. He's setting himself up as a dictator."

Mary Vollero said:

"President Biden graciously handed this administration the best economy in the world, and they do this… Maybe they can take his clearance, but clearly, they will never take away the truth. History will show what a great president he was. Biden will be remembered red a wise leader who truly cared more about the American people and our constitution, than his own ego."

