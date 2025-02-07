Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s suspension by President Donald Trump has consequences.

Sani said President Trump’s administration has destroyed USAID with his executive order suspending the projects and interventions.

Senator Shehu Sani urges the African Union to set up the AFRICAID to fill in the void created by USAID suspension. Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@realDonaldTrump

He stated this via his X handle @ShehuSani on Friday, February 7, 2025.

The former federal lawmaker urged the African Union should establish the AFRICAID to fill in the void caused by Trump’s suspension of USAID.

Senator Sani wrote:

“In view of the destruction of USAID by the Trump administration and its attendant consequences on its projects and interventions, the African Union should set up the AFRICAID to fill in the void.”

USAID is an independent agency of the United States government that is primarily responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance.

USAID declared that its direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs from midnight of Friday, February 7, 2025.

According to USAID, essential personnel expected to continue working will be informed by Agency leadership by Thursday, February 6, at 3:00pm (EST).

Legit.ng also reported Trump's executive order has disrupted major healthcare services in Nigeria, particularly in northern states.

In Bauchi state, the suspension of USAID activities in Nigeria has led to a shortage of family planning commodities, as health facilities struggle to meet their needs.

Mohammed explained that USAID was responsible for the last-mile distribution of family planning commodities to primary healthcare facilities across the state.

Trump's order: USAID hospital in Nigeria shuts down

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in Konduga, Borno, a healthcare facility run by Family Health International (FHI360) that treated over 200 patients daily was shut down following Trump's suspension of US foreign assistance.

Vulnerable communities now face severe risks as NGO-funded services are halted, leaving residents without vital support.

Despite a later waiver for 'life-saving humanitarian assistance,' the abrupt aid suspension has already led to significant disruptions.

