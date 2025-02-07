Democratic Representative Al Green announced articles of impeachment against President Trump for his proposal to “take over Gaza”, describing it as ethnic cleansing

This move reflects the intensifying Democratic opposition to Trump’s new policies

The proposal has faced global condemnation and criticism from within the US government

Washington D.C., USA – On February 5, Democratic Representative Al Green announced in the US House that he would bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his proposal to “take over Gaza”.

Green described Trump’s plan as a “dastardly deed” that amounted to ethnic cleansing, as Democrats escalated their opposition to Trump's policies.

Democrats intensify opposition

Green, known for his multiple attempts to impeach Trump during his first term, is unlikely to gain significant traction with this latest effort.

Pete Aguilar, the No. 3 House Democrat, indicated that impeachment was not an immediate focus for his caucus.

However, more elected Democrats have begun to vocalise their resistance to Trump’s 16-day-old second presidency. Representative Jamie Raskin expressed openness to a new impeachment effort, contingent on Republican support.

Condemnation of Gaza proposal

Invoking civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., Green condemned Trump’s proposal to remove Palestinians from Gaza and transform it into a US-owned “Riviera of the Middle East”.

The plan has faced global condemnation, labelled as “outrageous”, “shameful” and “illegal”. Green criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for supporting such a plan, highlighting the historical significance and calling for justice.

What Green said:

“Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the president of the United States, the most powerful person in the world,” he said.

“And the prime minister of Israel should be ashamed, knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said.

“Dr King was right. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America. I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed, and dastardly deeds done.”

“Iimpeachment movement is going to be a grass-up movement, not a top-down”, and that “when the people demand it, it will be done”.

“I know that it’s time for us to lay the foundation again. On some issues, it is better to stand alone than not stand at all. On this issue, I stand alone, but I stand for justice.”

