President Donald Trump signed an executive order sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing it of targeting the U.S. and Israel with illegitimate actions

The order imposes financial and visa restrictions on those assisting ICC investigations and highlights the ongoing tension between Trump and the ICC

This decision follows the ICC’s arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and a Hamas commander over alleged war crimes

Washington D.C., USA – President Donald Trump signed an executive order sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) on February 6, accusing it of "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel."

The measure imposes financial and visa restrictions on individuals and their families who assist in ICC investigations of American citizens or allies.

ICC's actions against Netanyahu and Hamas

According to BBC, Trump signed the executive order during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington.

Last November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza, which Israel denies, and for a Hamas commander.

The ICC, a global court with the authority to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, has also issued warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Taliban leaders, and Myanmar's military leader.

U.S. response and reactions

More than 120 countries are members of the ICC, but the U.S. and Israel are not. The Netherlands, which hosts the court, expressed regret over Trump’s order.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp stated, "The court's work is essential in the fight against impunity."

A White House memo criticised the ICC for creating a "shameful moral equivalency" between Hamas and Israel. The executive order claimed that the ICC's actions "set a dangerous precedent" and threatened U.S. sovereignty and national security.

Historical context and future plans

In his first term, Trump imposed sanctions on ICC officials investigating potential U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan, which were later lifted by President Joe Biden.

The recent executive order follows Trump's controversial plan to "take over" Gaza and resettle its Palestinian population, an idea condemned by Arab leaders and the UN. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to prepare for the "voluntary departure" of Gaza's residents, as praised by Netanyahu.

