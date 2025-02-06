Elon Musk's request to hire a non-U.S. citizen for his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was blocked by President Trump's advisers

This decision reflects Trump's "America First" agenda and restrictions on non-citizens working in the federal government

Despite Musk's autonomy, Trump's control over DOGE remains evident in some of his orders and actions

Washington D.C., USA – Elon Musk's attempt to hire a non-U.S. citizen to work at his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was blocked by President Trump's advisers, according to a report by The Atlantic.

Musk, as the head of the non-governmental agency, has been actively disrupting the federal government by proposing to close the U.S. Agency for International Development and accessing the Treasury Department's payment systems.

However, his request to hire Baris Akis, a Turkish-born venture capitalist with a green card, was met with an "unequivocal no."

Trump's stance on hiring non-citizens

Sources revealed that Trump’s advisers opposed the hire, stating it could "send a confusing message" given the president's "America First" agenda and plans to shrink the federal workforce.

Generally, non-citizens are prohibited from working in the U.S. federal government. A Trump official highlighted Musk's autonomy but noted that Trump remains in control, as demonstrated by this hiring denial.

Power dynamics and media attention

This incident is not the first reminder from Trump of their power dynamic. Despite acknowledging Musk’s contributions to cost-cutting efforts, Trump underscored that Musk requires presidential approval for his actions within DOGE.

The tech billionaire's significant media presence, which led some to dub him "President Musk," may have contributed to the tension.

Nevertheless, Musk continues to make impactful moves, including recruiting young engineers with little government experience to work at DOGE.

