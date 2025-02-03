A 52-year-old Thai woman was arrested at Hat Yai Airport for her involvement in Thailand’s largest romance scam, led by a Nigerian syndicate

A 52-year-old Thai woman, suspected of involvement in Thailand’s biggest romance scam, was arrested at Hat Yai Airport on February 1.

According to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), the woman, identified as Orathai (surname withheld), was detained upon arrival from Malaysia.

She was wanted on an arrest warrant for her alleged role in aiding a Nigerian-led romance scam syndicate.

Charges and scam details

Orathai faces multiple charges, including being a member of a secret society, involvement in a criminal organization, participation in transnational crime, identity fraud, and money laundering.

Her alleged connection to the 2022 scam, which is considered Thailand’s most expensive romance scam, led to the issuance of the warrant.

The case involved a transnational gang that used a fake LinkedIn profile of a U.S. Army doctor in Afghanistan to deceive the chief financial officer of a multinational company’s Thai branch, siphoning 6.3 billion baht (approximately USD 86 million) from the company.

Arrest and investigation

The Thai CFO was arrested and charged with theft, while nearly 100 individuals, both Thai and Nigerian nationals, have been implicated. Authorities continue their efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects.

According to the CIB, Orathai admitted to being the person named in the warrant when confronted by officers. She claimed that her Nigerian partner had asked her to open bank accounts in Thailand on his behalf, believing they were meant for business purposes.

Financial links and arrest

Orathai stated that she opened multiple bank accounts, which her partner managed for deposits and withdrawals.

However, investigators found financial links between her accounts and fraudulent fund transfers, leading to her arrest. She reportedly met her Nigerian partner in Malaysia in 2017 while working at a massage shop. After two years of living together, he allegedly convinced her to open bank accounts for him.

