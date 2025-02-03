The husband of a passenger on the American Airlines jet that crashed and killed 64 people has broken the silence

In a heartfelt statement, Nate Shaffer paid an emotional to his late wife, Wendy, who boarded the flight

The collision with an army helicopter over the Potomac River is the worst US aviation crash in 16 years

The husband of Wendy Jo Shaffer, a passenger onboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which crashed into the Potomac River after a mid-air crash, has released a heartbreaking tribute for his wife.

Wendy was identified as one of the victims of the mid-air collision that authorities believe killed all 64 members on both the plane and the U.S. Army helicopter.

Husband of passenger who died in US plane crash pays tribute to her. Photo: Wendy Jo, Andrew Cabarello-Reynolds via Getty Images

Wendy’s family from North Carolina mourned the loss of a wife and mother of two, who was aboard the ill-fated aeroplane that crashed on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

In a statement on People, the woman’s husband, Nate Shaffer, spoke about his devastating loss.

He described it as a nightmare, as he declared love for his late wife. He also stated that his late wife would be greatly missed by the family.

His words:

“I’m still waiting to wake up from this nightmare, but I fear this is the truth. We will miss you more than words can express, Wendy Jo. I love you endlessly.”

67 involved in plane crash near DC

Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 67 passengers and crew, collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter 400 feet above the Potomac River as it was approaching Reagan National Airport just before 9 pm on January 29, 2025.

The collision resulted in a fireball. Aside from Wendy, among the dead was First Officer Samuel Lilley - who was newly engaged and planning for his wedding.

GoFundMe set up for woman’s family

A GoFundMe was set up to cover Wendy’s funeral cost and for her children’s education.

On the funding site, Wendy was described as a “radiant soul” who “dreamed of watching [her sons] grow into the amazing individuals she knew they would become.”

Her family described her as a dedicated woman to her husband and children, two boys, ages 1 and 3.

Investigation, recovery into DC air crash continue

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has since recovered the 'Black Box' recorders from both aircraft involved in the crash, which is named the worst aviation disaster in the US in 16 years.

More than 40 bodies have been pulled from the icy waters, with police divers still searching.

Among the casualties were American figure skaters Spencer Lane (16), Jinna Han (13) and Brielle Beyer (12).

Nigerian aeroplane crash-lands at airport

Legit.ng previously reported that a Max Air flight from Lagos crash-landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on January 28 at 10.57 pm.

A passenger confirmed that the aircraft lost its nose landing gear tyre after touching down, causing it to burst into flames before the plane skidded to a stop.

Emergency responders swiftly evacuated all passengers, with no casualties reported.

