Pastor Kumuyi attended Trump-related prayer events, emphasizing religious freedom and global evangelism partnerships

Gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey performed at the "Inaugural Prayer Breakfast," fostering faith and unity

Invitations reflected shared conservative values between U.S. evangelicals and African leaders, despite Trump’s controversial Africa policies

Two prominent Nigerian clergymen, Pastor William F. Kumuyi and gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey, participated in events marking Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Their involvement underscores the intertwining of global faith and politics, with each playing significant roles in related activities.

Key reasons behind the invitation of Kumuyi and Nathaniel Bassey to Trump's official invitation.

Pastor William F. Kumuyi, founder of the Deeper Life Bible Church, was invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

Legit,ng gathered that due to harsh weather conditions and a venue change, Kumuyi opted to attend a prayer service for the incoming president and meet with political groups.

In a statement released by his ministry, the Global Crusade, Kumuyi explained his presence at inauguration-related events:

"We celebrate a return to religious freedom in America and support efforts to combat religious persecution globally.”

Kumuyi also met with Congressmen from the conservative youth group Turning Point USA, discussing partnerships for global evangelism, BBC News Pidgin.

His prayers during the "Inauguration Praise & Prayer Convocation," hosted by notable evangelical leaders Jim Garlow and Tony Perkins, reflected his commitment to faith-driven diplomacy.

Trump invites gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey

Gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey, renowned for his global worship movement "Hallelujah Challenge," performed at the "US Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast."

Although not part of the official inauguration schedule, the event highlighted faith and unity, attracting prominent figures in evangelical circles.

Bassey, the only African artist to perform at the event, said his participation was an opportunity to bring spiritual connection and encouragement to the occasion.

Why were they invited?

The invitation of Kumuyi and Bassey to Trump-related events aligns with Trump’s appeal to evangelical Christian voters.

Trump, who hosted the first ministerial meeting on global religious freedom during his presidency, positioned himself as a champion of faith.

Dion Forster, a Professor of Public Theology, highlighted the mutual benefits of such invitations:

“Kumuyi’s presence demonstrates his connection to global power. For Trump, it is a strategic move to leverage Kumuyi’s influence in Africa and counter competitors like China and Russia.”

Caleb Okereke, founder of Minority Africa, also noted:

“These alliances reflect a broader alignment of conservative ideals between U.S. evangelicals and African leaders, often centered around shared views on issues like LGBTQ+ rights.”

Despite their roles, Trump’s history with Africa remains controversial. His travel bans targeting Nigeria and his derogatory remarks about African nations contrast with his religious overtures.

Okereke observed:

“Trump’s divisive rhetoric and policies on immigration seem overshadowed by shared conservative values, particularly regarding gender and sexuality.”

