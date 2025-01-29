The Federal Government deported 828 illegal immigrants in 2024 as part of efforts to combat irregular migration and enhance national security

A new 8.3-petabyte data center and a Command and Control Centre were established to boost border surveillance and streamline immigration processes

The Nigerian Immigration Service cleared a backlog of 200,000 passport applications and issued over 1.8 million passports in 2024

The Federal Government has deported 828 illegal immigrants in 2024 as part of intensified efforts to combat irregular migration and strengthen national security.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during a media chat in Abuja on Tuesday.

Those repatriated were reportedly with no legal means of identification of the country. Image FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

828 aliens deported back to home coutries

Highlighting the government’s achievements in migration control, the minister stated, “In the last one year, 137 victims of trafficking were intercepted, and in 2024 alone, 828 foreigners were repatriated by the Nigerian Immigration Service.”

As part of broader reforms, the government has implemented significant measures aimed at modernizing border operations and enhancing the country’s immigration system.

Among these initiatives is the integration of Nigerian passports into the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Public Key Directory, facilitating seamless verification across the globe.

Also, the establishment of a centralised Visa Approval Centre in Abuja is set to streamline visa processing and improve efficiency.

To support these developments, the government has also invested in a robust technological infrastructure.

A new 8.3-petabyte data centre—the largest of its kind in Nigeria—has been constructed to enhance data management and security.

Then there is the introduction of solar-powered infrastructure which ensures uninterrupted operations at immigration facilities nationwide.

Surveillance capabilities have also been boosted with the establishment of a Command and Control Centre, which provides real-time monitoring of all land and air entry points across the country.

This development is expected to significantly improve border security and help authorities swiftly detect and address any irregular migration activities.

The minister also highlighted major improvements in passport issuance, noting that the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) successfully cleared a backlog of 200,000 passport applications within three weeks in 2023.

In 2024, a total of 1,836,533 passports were issued, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing service delivery and reducing bureaucratic delays.

Full list of African immigrants scheduled for deportation from US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government had released updated data revealing that tens of thousands of African immigrants are currently listed for deportation.

The figures, current as of November 24, 2024, highlight the growing focus on immigration enforcement under the Biden administration, with nationals from Somalia, Mauritania, and Nigeria topping the list.

According to the data, Somalia leads with 4,090 individuals slated for removal, followed closely by Mauritania (3,822) and Nigeria (3,690).

Other countries with significant numbers include Ghana (3,228), Guinea (1,897), and Cameroon (1,736).

Full list of countries whose citizens Trump is deporting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States had begun a large-scale deportation operation affecting over 1.4 million noncitizens, as the Trump administration moves forward with its immigration crackdown.

The deportations, targeting individuals with final removal orders, span more than 150 countries, making this one of the most extensive removal efforts in U.S. history.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng