President Donald Trump's executive order pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement has been said to have a minimal impact on the climate change campaign

Rasheedat Bamgbola, a climate change expert, told Legit.ng that Michael Bloomberg has stepped in to fill the vacuum created by the US

However, she warned that Nigeria should focus on corruption hindering the utilisation of funds set aside for climate change

Rasheedat Bamgbola, a climate change expert, has told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview that President Donald Trump's pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement would have no impact on the campaign against the challenges posed by the climate change

However, Bamgbola urged Nigeria to effectively utilise the funds that have been released to it for the climate change campaign, adding that America's vacuum in the deal has been filled by Michael Bloomberg.

FG urged to fight corruption affecting climate change fund utilisation Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Paris Climate Deal is a landmark global agreement meant to reduce the rising temperature worldwide. Nigeria and many African countries are looking toward a deal to tackle the challenges of climate change in their countries.

Paris Climate Deal: Trump pulled US out

Trump first withdrew from the Paris Accord in 2017, when he was first sworn in as president, but Joe Biden re-entered the deal in 2022. On his first day in office on Monday, January 20, Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the US from the agreement.

Speaking on the development, Bamgbola posited that despite Bloomberg's intervention, Trump's decision to pull the US out of the deal would encourage people and countries who did not believe in climate change to continue to ignore the campaign.

She said:

"The United States leaving the Paris Climate Agreement has both good and bad sides. The U.S. used to provide a lot of money to help developing countries fight climate change. While their exit might seem like a setback, Michael Bloomberg has stepped into their shoes by offering financial support to cover what the U.S. would have contributed. This, along with ongoing contributions from other countries through the Green Climate Fund (GCF), means that developing countries still have resources to rely on.

"However, the U.S. pulling out could send the wrong message. It might encourage people and countries who don’t believe in climate change to continue ignoring the problem or making it worse.

"That said, another important question is whether the resources we already have are being used wisely. Are funded projects being properly monitored to ensure the money is spent where it’s needed most?

"In summary, while the U.S. leaving could discourage some from taking climate change seriously, the efforts of people like Bloomberg and other nations show that the fight isn’t over. The focus now should be on using the available funds effectively to create real change."

Why Nigerians can't afford clean energy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the campaign for clean energy in Nigeria has been confronted with poverty, poor infrastructure, high cost of living and other factors.

An expert, Rasheedat Bamgbola, who spoke with Legit.ng, however, posited that Nigeria can still achieve clean energy if the government and people approach it with the right mindset and commitment.

While she called for government intervention for entrepreneurs on clean energy, she also suggested flexible payment options for low-income households.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng