A US House member has proposed an amendment to the American law that restricts the president to only two terms

Andy Ogles, a Republican House of Representatives member, made the proposal while seeking for law to empower Donald Trump to contest for the third term

Trump had earlier dismissed the insinuation of contesting for the third term but hinted about his interest during a chat with Republican lawmakers

Andy Ogles, a Republican House of Representatives member in the United States, has proposed a bill seeking to empower Donald Trump, the 47th president of the US, to run for office for the third term. The Republican lawmaker initiated the move on Thursday, January 23.

The US Constitution at present does not allow anyone to be elected into the office of the number one citizen more than twice.

Can Trump contest for third term in office?

However, the lawmaker's resolution sought to revise the constitution to read, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times … ”

Defending the bill, the lawmaker stated that Trump has proven to be the only figure in "modern history" capable of reversing America's decay and restoring the country to greatness. Thus, he needed the necessary time to accomplish the goal.

According to Fox News, he maintained that it was very important to provide Trump with every needed resource to amend the "disastrous course set by the Biden administration.”

Ogles said Trump is dedicated to restoring the US and saving the country. He urged fellow lawmakers and governors to do everything to support the present administration.

He said his proposal was to amend the Constitution and pave the way for the revision of the limitation imposed by the 22nd Amendment on the presidential term.

Is Trump interested in third term?

The US president has previously ruled out the insinuation that he would seek for third term. However, following his victory in the November 2024 presidential election, Trump hinted at being open to a third term during a chat with Republican lawmakers.

He said: “I suspect I won’t be running again unless you do something”.

In his defence, Ogles praised Trump's over 200 executive orders that he signed on his first day in office. He cited his approach on the southern border, restricting guidelines on gender identities to male and female energy production and the withdrawal of the US from the World Health Organisation.

Prophecy about Trump's presidency

