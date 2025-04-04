Mining Marshals raided and sealed off a fortified illegal mining camp in Rafin Gabas, Nasarawa State, arresting three foreign nationals, while several suspects escaped

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, described the operation as a major milestone in the fight against illegal mining and promised tougher enforcement measures

Commander ACC John Attah Onoja confirmed ongoing investigations, a manhunt for fleeing suspects, and pending court cases against those involved

In a major crackdown on illegal mining, operatives of the Mining Marshals have successfully dismantled a fortified illegal mining camp in Rafin Gabas, located in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The site, long shielded from law enforcement by alleged compromised security personnel, was stormed and sealed off in a well-coordinated operation that led to the arrest of three foreign nationals. Several other suspects, however, managed to escape—allegedly with help from security operatives.

Security Authorities Dismantle Illegal and Notorious Mining Stronghold in Nasarawa

Minister Alake hails effort

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, described the raid as a landmark victory in the federal government’s renewed campaign against illegal mining.

“This is a crucial milestone in our tireless efforts to sanitize the mining sector.

“We are committed to cracking down on illegal operations and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable," Alake said.

Dr. Alake reaffirmed the Ministry’s resolve to enhance the capacity of the Mining Marshals, revealing that plans are underway to deploy satellite technology for real-time monitoring of mining sites, along with the provision of modern equipment to improve field operations.

Mining site sealed, suspects face charges

Commander of the Mining Marshals, ACC John Attah Onoja, confirmed that the illegal site has been sealed off, and investigations are ongoing.

“A manhunt is currently underway for the suspects who fled the scene. We are also probing the role of any security personnel who may have facilitated these illegal activities,” Onoja stated.

He further disclosed that the company behind the illicit operation, along with some of the suspects who escaped, already have pending criminal cases before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Government intensifies anti-mining drive

The raid comes on the heels of the Mining Marshals’ one-year anniversary, during which the Minister reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s administration's commitment to eradicating illegal mining and restoring order in the sector.

The Ministry’s media aide, Segun Tomori, noted that this successful operation underscores the resolve of the government to enforce mining laws and safeguard Nigeria’s mineral wealth from exploitation.

“This is not just about enforcement—it’s about protecting national interest and ensuring our natural resources benefit all Nigerians,” Tomori added.

The government says it will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to root out corruption and criminal networks entrenched in the mining sector.

