On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Israel and Hamas impressively reached a ceasefire and hostage deal

President Joe Biden said this happened after many months of "intensive diplomacy by the United States (US), along with Egypt and Qatar"

President Biden asserted that the ceasefire was as a result of the pressure and isolation placed on Hamas

Gaza, Palestine - US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, January 15, confirmed that Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on a ceasefire deal.

Speaking to the world, Biden hailed the recently announced ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

Biden said in a statement, as quoted by The Time of Israel:

“Even as we welcome this news, we remember all the families whose loved ones were killed in Hamas’s October 7th attack, and the many innocent people killed in the war that followed."

He continued:

“I am also if thinking of the American families, three of whom have living hostages in Gaza and four awaiting return of remains after what has been the most horrible ordeal imaginable. Under this deal, we are determined to bring all of them home.

“It is long past time for the fighting to end and the work of building peace and security to begin,” Biden adds, noting that he will speak publicly about the deal soon."

The US leader added:

“This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity."

Also, Biden said during phase one of the ceasefire deal, humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip will increase. According to him, Israel and Hamas will negotiate the necessary arrangements in phase two for what would be the permanent end to the war.

If negotiations take longer than six weeks, the ceasefire will continue, he added.

Gazans shed tears of joy, disbelief

Meanwhile, Palestinians burst into celebration across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, January 15, at news of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with some shedding years of joy and others whistling, clapping and chanting "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest).

Ghada, a mother of five displaced from her home in Gaza City during the 15-month-old conflict, said:

"I am happy, yes, I am crying, but those are tears of joy.

"We are being reborn, with every hour of delay Israel conducted a new massacre, I hope it is all getting over now."

Youths beat tambourines, blew horns and danced in the street in Khan Younis in the southern part of the enclave minutes after hearing news of the agreement struck in the Qatari capital Doha.

Head of Hamas govt assassinated

