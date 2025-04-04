300+ creative steampunk names for edgy characters and worldbuilding

If you are a fan of sci-fi films and TV shows, you are likely familiar with the steampunk genre. When it comes to steampunk, selecting a name goes beyond mere vocabulary; it should embody invention, rebellion, and mystery. Understanding the intricacies of steampunk names makes it easier to give a name that benefits your character.

Key takeaways

Historical figures, old-fashioned names, or industrial and scientific themes inspire steampunk names.

Some steampunk names are taken directly from beloved characters, while others are inspired by the Wild West and the Victorian Steampunk aesthetic.

Steampunk names reflect the charm and intrigue of the steampunk genre, balancing classic and whimsical elements.

Creative male steampunk names

If you're looking for a male baby name with steampunk flair, look no further. Below are the steampunk cute names that speak of invention, curiosity, and daring spirit.

Alistair

Bartholomew

Cornelius

Dorian

Henry (Hank)

Patrick

Alek

Holmes

Peeler

Alban Phillip Stonor

Charles Geoffrey Parsons

Zophar Ezra Goodenough

Elihu Jacob Flint

Patrick Bramwell Sterling

Philbert Ned Bridges

Theodore

Ulric

Vincent

Wilfred

Xavier

Barnabas Roger Catchpole

Zephaniah Phileas Baker

Matthew Vincent Bowles

Wilfred Cotton Throgmorton

Isaiah Constant Ward

Jefferson Nimrod Claringbold

Yves

Benjamin (Ben)

Langdon

Sexton

Booker

Laurence

Sydney Eli Bucket

Alban Joseph Trigg

Edmund

Fitzwilliam

Gideon

Horatio

Ignatius

Tim Elijah Doughtry

Garrett Jared Brattle

Tim Drew Addle

Hiram Jeptha Cholmondeley

Lew Archie Radcliff

Leviticus

Soames

Conan

Lewis

Stamford

Dan Bramwell Tinker

Martin Frederick Whiting

Israel Lucius Herndon

Quentin

Reginald

Sebastian

Thaddeus

Ulysses

Victor

Jethro Anthony Buckle

Samuel Perry Harriden

Danvers

Girl steampunk names

Steampunk names are elegant and strong, mixing old-fashioned charm with clever mechanical design. Below are some cute names that are a spirit unbound by time.

Penelope Ravenna

Clementine Thistlewick

Vivienne Nightshade

Octavia Brasswell

Seraphina Gearhart

Abigail (Abby)

Delphinium

Lillian (Lill)

Livilla Ada Lewkenor

Ada Dinah Bowyer

Dorothea

Elowen

Felicity

Adrianna Arabella Sterling

Hattie Lorena Goodall

Silvia Rosamund Copper

Amaryllis Dorcas Brownsmith

Zebulon Lucas Bucket

Gwendolyn

Hester

Imogen

Marguerite

Verity Comfort Brogley

Portia Bessie Cooper

Hortence Letitia Winterman

Zylphia Mahulda Pinch

Dora Phoebe Pocket

Selina Mahala Chandler

Nettie

Ottilie

Primrose

Quintina

Ramona

Charlotte Zylphia Bleeze

Laurinda Rosalie Rowley

Ella Tabitha Wedge

Silvia Hecuba Belcher

Augustina Comfort Featherstonehaugh

Beatrice Hecuba Kingsland

Cordelia Steelsong

Adelaide Frostbane

Isadora Emberlyn

Genevieve Starling

Arabella Pendrake

Penelope

Quilla

Rosalind

Seraphina

Tallulah

Ursula

Geneve Keturah Featherstonehaugh

Dorcas Almyra Trigg

Ava Louise Palmer

Abby Ada Burnet

Jennie Wilhelmina Parson

Gertrude Adeline Windlass

Celia Mattie Marsh

Steampunk last names

Victorian last names or surnames used by those who lived in the Victorian era remain prominent among the common folk today. Below are the cool last names perfect for tales of adventure and invention.

Amyeliana

Angelica

Ashdown

Bagley

Beechworth

Bethelbert

Bennett

Brown

Carter

Clark

Cooper

Evans

McIver

Deeds

McLean

Edmondson

Mitchell

Fonte

Bicker

Blair. Devitt

Blakewell

Canning

Chambers

Chattoway

Green

Harris

Hill

Hughes

Jackson

Jones

Harris

Porter

Hughes

Shaw

Jennings

Smith

Chrysanthia

Claudonia

Cook

Davies

Davis

Davonius

Bailey

Lange

Wells

Lindholm

Williston

Lindquist

Yarmouth

Monroe

Fowler

Nelson

Glover

Overton

Price

Roberts

Steverus

Stillingfleet

Throgmorton

Wakefield

Anderson

Martin

Castille

Gender-neutral steampunk names

Gender-neutral steampunk names capture the spirit of innovation, adventure, and timeless elegance. Below is a compilation of cute names you can name your child.

Addison

Andan

Blake

Cassidy

Avery Ironwood

Darcy Clankwell

Jules Halloway

Rowan Gearhart

Quinn Brassington

Phoenix Tinkerfield

Emerson Cogsworth

Morgan Steamwright

Darcy

Darwin

Devon

Edison

Emerson

Greer

Gresley

Jules

London

Quincy

Sloan

Steampunk names for machines

Steampunk machine names capture the spirit of invention, intrigue, and daring adventure. Below are the best names that reflect the future legend in making.

Cogsworth

Voltarius

Brassclank

Nimbuson

Vortexion

Steamjaw

Obsidiron

Wickspin

Copperclad

Nimbuscore

Cinderjack

Pneumatron

Ironhide

Gearbolt

Thornax

Steamstrider

Quickspark

Mechara

Rusthaven

Voltiger

Tinkerton

Weldon

Goliathrax

Hexatron

Pistonix

Bolticus

Dustforge

Gadgeteer

Steelwraith

Rivetron

Tempestix

Ironbark

Steampunk names for cities

Baby Steampunk names for places capture the feeling of endless adventure, mixing old-fashioned charm with amazing mechanical creations. Below are cool names for cities.

Rheinwal

Deltev

Vanguard

Grankirk

Ravenport

Kifedale

Dynabury

Aerawall

Leverham

Gizton

Astrofort

Paraburn

Chiselglen

Miles

Noxport

Terrahaven

Flushstorm

Bibbingmore

Crobuzon

Tinkerhaben

Toffingsturm

Vanwal

Eldergate

Vanderport

Blackgate

Speelerborough

Umberhaven

Rardon

Decaburgh

Coopergue

Stortic

Automatable

Heath’s City

Blaghold

Hallberg

Baccadrift

Dubhaven

Lillmire

Polyhelm

Grapedge

Whealward

Dynatown

Alderpoint

Whealingfall

Nomfort

Crowwall

Baccamore

Umbermoor

Vancairn

Skipperdale

Toperward

Cantwall

Crowstead

Ivoryhagen

Vexdenn

Toolerfort

Steampunk names for pets

In a world filled with gears, gadgets, and high-flying adventures, your pet deserves a name as bold and one-of-a-kind as the steampunk universe they live in. Here are some awesome names you can name your pet.

Cogsworth

Brassington

Tesla

Gadget

Emberwick

Alistair Copperfield

Babbage

Diesel

Tinker

Gearbert

Lumos

Pennyfarthing

Zephyr

Newton

Vesper

What is Victorian Steampunk?

Victorian Steampunk is a type of science fiction that mixes the look and feel of the Victorian era (the 1800s) with futuristic, steam-powered machines and inventions. It imagines a world where technology has advanced using steam instead of modern power sources.

In the steampunk world, names are not just words—they open up a world of adventure, creativity, and new ideas. The above list of creative steampunk names gives you unique options for your little boy or girl.

