300+ creative steampunk names for edgy characters and worldbuilding
Ask Legit

by  Isaac Wangethi 5 min read

If you are a fan of sci-fi films and TV shows, you are likely familiar with the steampunk genre. When it comes to steampunk, selecting a name goes beyond mere vocabulary; it should embody invention, rebellion, and mystery. Understanding the intricacies of steampunk names makes it easier to give a name that benefits your character.

Creative steampunk names
Creative steampunk names
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Historical figures, old-fashioned names, or industrial and scientific themes inspire steampunk names.
  • Some steampunk names are taken directly from beloved characters, while others are inspired by the Wild West and the Victorian Steampunk aesthetic.
  • Steampunk names reflect the charm and intrigue of the steampunk genre, balancing classic and whimsical elements.

Creative male steampunk names

If you're looking for a male baby name with steampunk flair, look no further. Below are the steampunk cute names that speak of invention, curiosity, and daring spirit.

  • Alistair
  • Bartholomew
  • Cornelius
  • Dorian
  • Henry (Hank)
  • Patrick
  • Alek
  • Holmes
  • Peeler
  • Alban Phillip Stonor
  • Charles Geoffrey Parsons
  • Zophar Ezra Goodenough
  • Elihu Jacob Flint
  • Patrick Bramwell Sterling
  • Philbert Ned Bridges
  • Theodore
  • Ulric
  • Vincent
  • Wilfred
  • Xavier
  • Barnabas Roger Catchpole
  • Zephaniah Phileas Baker
  • Matthew Vincent Bowles
  • Wilfred Cotton Throgmorton
  • Isaiah Constant Ward
  • Jefferson Nimrod Claringbold
  • Yves
  • Benjamin (Ben)
  • Langdon

Male steampunk names
Steampunk male names embody Victorian elegance and daring adventure. Photo: Lorado (modified by author)
  • Sexton
  • Booker
  • Laurence
  • Sydney Eli Bucket
  • Alban Joseph Trigg
  • Edmund
  • Fitzwilliam
  • Gideon
  • Horatio
  • Ignatius
  • Tim Elijah Doughtry
  • Garrett Jared Brattle
  • Tim Drew Addle
  • Hiram Jeptha Cholmondeley
  • Lew Archie Radcliff
  • Leviticus
  • Soames
  • Conan
  • Lewis
  • Stamford
  • Dan Bramwell Tinker
  • Martin Frederick Whiting
  • Israel Lucius Herndon
  • Quentin
  • Reginald
  • Sebastian
  • Thaddeus
  • Ulysses
  • Victor
  • Jethro Anthony Buckle
  • Samuel Perry Harriden
  • Danvers

Girl steampunk names

Steampunk names are elegant and strong, mixing old-fashioned charm with clever mechanical design. Below are some cute names that are a spirit unbound by time.

Girl steampunk names
Female names evoke Victorian charm and mechanical wonder. Photo: rodjulian
  • Penelope Ravenna
  • Clementine Thistlewick
  • Vivienne Nightshade
  • Octavia Brasswell
  • Seraphina Gearhart
  • Abigail (Abby)
  • Delphinium
  • Lillian (Lill)
  • Livilla Ada Lewkenor
  • Ada Dinah Bowyer
  • Dorothea
  • Elowen
  • Felicity
  • Adrianna Arabella Sterling
  • Hattie Lorena Goodall
  • Silvia Rosamund Copper
  • Amaryllis Dorcas Brownsmith
  • Zebulon Lucas Bucket
  • Gwendolyn
  • Hester
  • Imogen
  • Marguerite
  • Verity Comfort Brogley
  • Portia Bessie Cooper
  • Hortence Letitia Winterman
  • Zylphia Mahulda Pinch
  • Dora Phoebe Pocket
  • Selina Mahala Chandler
Girl steampunk names
Steampunk female names blend elegance with an adventurous spirit. Photo: Lorado (modified by author)
  • Nettie
  • Ottilie
  • Primrose
  • Quintina
  • Ramona
  • Charlotte Zylphia Bleeze
  • Laurinda Rosalie Rowley
  • Ella Tabitha Wedge
  • Silvia Hecuba Belcher
  • Augustina Comfort Featherstonehaugh
  • Beatrice Hecuba Kingsland
  • Cordelia Steelsong
  • Adelaide Frostbane
  • Isadora Emberlyn
  • Genevieve Starling
  • Arabella Pendrake
  • Penelope
  • Quilla
  • Rosalind
  • Seraphina
  • Tallulah
  • Ursula
  • Geneve Keturah Featherstonehaugh
  • Dorcas Almyra Trigg
  • Ava Louise Palmer
  • Abby Ada Burnet
  • Jennie Wilhelmina Parson
  • Gertrude Adeline Windlass
  • Celia Mattie Marsh

Steampunk last names

Victorian last names or surnames used by those who lived in the Victorian era remain prominent among the common folk today. Below are the cool last names perfect for tales of adventure and invention.

Steampunk last names
Victorian-era surnames perfect for steampunk tales should be daring. Photo: Imgorthand
  • Amyeliana
  • Angelica
  • Ashdown
  • Bagley
  • Beechworth
  • Bethelbert
  • Bennett
  • Brown
  • Carter
  • Clark
  • Cooper
  • Evans
  • McIver
  • Deeds
  • McLean
  • Edmondson
  • Mitchell
  • Fonte
  • Bicker
  • Blair. Devitt
  • Blakewell
  • Canning
  • Chambers
  • Chattoway
  • Green
  • Harris
  • Hill
  • Hughes
  • Jackson
  • Jones
  • Harris
Steampunk last names
Victorian surnames with a mechanical twist perfect for steampunk settings. Photo: Lorado (modified by author)
  • Porter
  • Hughes
  • Shaw
  • Jennings
  • Smith
  • Chrysanthia
  • Claudonia
  • Cook
  • Davies
  • Davis
  • Davonius
  • Bailey
  • Lange
  • Wells
  • Lindholm
  • Williston
  • Lindquist
  • Yarmouth
  • Monroe
  • Fowler
  • Nelson
  • Glover
  • Overton
  • Price
  • Roberts
  • Steverus
  • Stillingfleet
  • Throgmorton
  • Wakefield
  • Anderson
  • Martin
  • Castille

Gender-neutral steampunk names

Gender-neutral steampunk names capture the spirit of innovation, adventure, and timeless elegance. Below is a compilation of cute names you can name your child.

Steampunk names gender-neutral
Gender-neutral steampunk names combine timeless innovation and adventure. Photo: Lorado
  • Addison
  • Andan
  • Blake
  • Cassidy
  • Avery Ironwood
  • Darcy Clankwell
  • Jules Halloway
  • Rowan Gearhart
  • Quinn Brassington
  • Phoenix Tinkerfield
  • Emerson Cogsworth
  • Morgan Steamwright
  • Darcy
  • Darwin
  • Devon
  • Edison
  • Emerson
  • Greer
  • Gresley
  • Jules
  • London
  • Quincy
  • Sloan

Steampunk names for machines

Steampunk machine names capture the spirit of invention, intrigue, and daring adventure. Below are the best names that reflect the future legend in making.

Steampunk names for machines
Machine names reflect the power and ingenuity of steampunk invention. Photo: Selimaksan
  • Cogsworth
  • Voltarius
  • Brassclank
  • Nimbuson
  • Vortexion
  • Steamjaw
  • Obsidiron
  • Wickspin
  • Copperclad
  • Nimbuscore
  • Cinderjack
  • Pneumatron
  • Ironhide
  • Gearbolt
  • Thornax
  • Steamstrider
steampunk names for machines
Steampunk machine names combine technology and adventure in every detail. Photo: Andrey Kulagin (modified by author)
  • Quickspark
  • Mechara
  • Rusthaven
  • Voltiger
  • Tinkerton
  • Weldon
  • Goliathrax
  • Hexatron
  • Pistonix
  • Bolticus
  • Dustforge
  • Gadgeteer
  • Steelwraith
  • Rivetron
  • Tempestix
  • Ironbark

Steampunk names for cities

Baby Steampunk names for places capture the feeling of endless adventure, mixing old-fashioned charm with amazing mechanical creations. Below are cool names for cities.

Steampunk names for cities
Steampunk city names reflect adventure, technology, and a rich history. Photo: Oleh_Slobodeniuk
  • Rheinwal
  • Deltev
  • Vanguard
  • Grankirk
  • Ravenport
  • Kifedale
  • Dynabury
  • Aerawall
  • Leverham
  • Gizton
  • Astrofort
  • Paraburn
  • Chiselglen
  • Miles
  • Noxport
  • Terrahaven
  • Flushstorm
  • Bibbingmore
  • Crobuzon
  • Tinkerhaben
  • Toffingsturm
  • Vanwal
  • Eldergate
  • Vanderport
  • Blackgate
  • Speelerborough
  • Umberhaven
Steampunk names for cities
Creative steampunk names for edgy characters and worldbuilding. Photo: Gremlin (modified by author)
  • Rardon
  • Decaburgh
  • Coopergue
  • Stortic
  • Automatable
  • Heath’s City
  • Blaghold
  • Hallberg
  • Baccadrift
  • Dubhaven
  • Lillmire
  • Polyhelm
  • Grapedge
  • Whealward
  • Dynatown
  • Alderpoint
  • Whealingfall
  • Nomfort
  • Crowwall
  • Baccamore
  • Umbermoor
  • Vancairn
  • Skipperdale
  • Toperward
  • Cantwall
  • Crowstead
  • Ivoryhagen
  • Vexdenn
  • Toolerfort

Steampunk names for pets

In a world filled with gears, gadgets, and high-flying adventures, your pet deserves a name as bold and one-of-a-kind as the steampunk universe they live in. Here are some awesome names you can name your pet.

Steampunk names for pets
Pet names with a steampunk edge blend technology and creativity. Photo: Mallivan
  • Cogsworth
  • Brassington
  • Tesla
  • Gadget
  • Emberwick
  • Alistair Copperfield
  • Babbage
  • Diesel
  • Tinker
  • Gearbert
  • Lumos
  • Pennyfarthing
  • Zephyr
  • Newton
  • Vesper

What is Victorian Steampunk?

Victorian Steampunk is a type of science fiction that mixes the look and feel of the Victorian era (the 1800s) with futuristic, steam-powered machines and inventions. It imagines a world where technology has advanced using steam instead of modern power sources.

In the steampunk world, names are not just words—they open up a world of adventure, creativity, and new ideas. The above list of creative steampunk names gives you unique options for your little boy or girl.

Legit.ng recently published an article on YouTube channel name ideas. A compelling YouTube channel name can make a significant difference in attracting viewers and subscribers. Therefore, you need to be creative when choosing the name of your channel.

A YouTube channel name is often one of the first things people learn about you, as it reflects your virtual identity. A good name for a YouTube channel should be short, sweet, unique, and easy to remember. Explore the creative YouTube channel names in the post.

