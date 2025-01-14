The U.S. Consulate General Lagos is inviting eligible organizations to submit proposals for its Public Diplomacy Small Grants Program, which aims to strengthen U.S.-Nigeria relations through projects highlighting shared goals and values

Projects must include an American component, with proposals incorporating strong American elements being prioritized

The deadline for applications is March 3, 2025, with funding amounts ranging from $20,000 to $50,000

The program, funded by the U.S. Department of State, aims to strengthen the connections between the people of the United States and Nigeria through projects that highlight shared goals and values.

US Embassy in Nigeria to Award up to N83 Million to 22 Organisations, Invites Applicants

In an Annual Program Statement, the U.S. Consulate General Lagos outlined their funding priorities, strategic themes, and procedures for submitting requests.

To qualify, projects must include an American component, such as American expert engagement (in person or virtual), American cultural celebrations, U.S. training curriculum, or the use of American Spaces materials.

Important Dates and Funding Details

Posted Date: January 3, 2025

Last Updated Date: January 3, 2025

Original Closing Date for Applications: March 3, 2025

Current Closing Date for Applications: March 3, 2025

Archive Date: April 2, 2025

Estimated Total Program Funding: $450,000

Award Ceiling: $50,000

Award Floor: $20,000

Expected Number of Awards: 22

Eligible organizations are encouraged to carefully follow all instructions outlined in the Annual Program Statement to ensure their proposals meet the criteria.

This initiative depicts the U.S. Consulate's commitment to fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between the United States and Nigeria.

To apply, click here.

US in Nigeria

The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Nigeria is located at 2 Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island.

It provides a range of services, including processing U.S. visas, issuing passports, offering notary and document legalization services, and providing emergency assistance to U.S. citizens.

The consulate is supervised by the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and plays a crucial role in fostering diplomatic relations between the United States and Nigeria.

The U.S. Consulate General in Nigeria was officially established on October 1, 1960, coinciding with Nigeria's independence from the United Kingdom.

Initially located in Lagos, the consulate played a crucial role in fostering diplomatic relations between the United States and Nigeria. In 2000, the consulate was relocated to Abuja, the capital city, to better serve the growing needs of the U.S.-Nigeria relationship

Source: Legit.ng