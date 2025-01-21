Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States (POTUS), has been prophesied to put an end to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war

Trump, who was sworn in on Monday, January 20, was predicted to be the game changer in the economy of the world powers, which will in turn affect Africa

Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly, who correctly predicted the victory of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election, has revealed what God told him about the second term presidency of Donald Trump in the United States.

In a video posted on the church's YouTube page on Monday, January 20, Iginla said it was revealed that Trump would perform beyond expectation, particularly in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

How will Donald Trump's presidency look?

The cleric, in a short video, stressed that his move would have an impact on the economy of the world power, which, by extension, would affect African countries and their economy. Iginla said:

"God opened my eyes to see the role of the incoming president of America, Donald Trump. He is going to do a lot. that will be more positive, especially for the war between Ukraine and Russia.

"The Lord will bring in, even at first, it might not look like there will be a success, but God will give him victory, and that would bring a relative spark in the economy of world power and also impact African countries."

US: When was Donald Trump sworn in?

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States (POTUS). The 78-year-old politician made a major comeback in the November presidential election, four years after Joe Biden defeated him.

Trump has also ordered the deployment of the military to work with the immigration and the US culture war as he resumed office for the second term.

Recall that Trump was a political outsider at his first-term inauguration in 2017. However, taking the oath of office on Monday, January 20, the 7th US president said wealthy and powerful Americans surrounded him.

However, the second-term US president was flanked by the gang of Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, the world's richest man, and Amazon chief Jeff Bezos. The billionaires were said to have gotten a prime seat alongside Trump's cabinet members at the Capitol.

See the video of Prophet Iginla's prophecy here:

Trump to ban transgender in US military

Legit.ng earlier reported that Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, was reportedly planning to ban transgender from serving in the military.

Trump was said to be working towards an executive order on January 20, the day of his inauguration.

According to Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense said the move was not based on a social experiment but for military effectiveness.

