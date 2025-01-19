Millions of users in the United States (US) are no longer able to watch videos on TikTok as a federal ban on the popular app takes effect

The newly-enacted US law prohibiting the use of TikTok came into effect on Saturday, January 18, 48 hours before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump

Legit.ng reports that the ban followed months of legal battles and heightened scrutiny over TikTok’s Chinese ownership

Washington, USA - TikTok went dark for users across the U.S. late Saturday, January 18, as the app notified users of a ban that went into effect just days before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

As reported by FoxBusiness, users who tried to utilise the app on Saturday night, January 18, were disallowed.

They received the following message:

"Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."

Also, the app gave a shout-out to Trump, saying:

"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

What is Donald Trumps' stance on TikTok?

Trump has said he would "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a ban once he takes office on Monday, January 20.

Trump told NBC News on Saturday, January 18:

"The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate.

"If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday."

Expected TikTok stoppage in US

Many users have been posting “farewell TikTok” videos, according to the Guardian.

Some are sarcastic, mocking national security concerns with users saying goodbye to “their personal Chinese spy”. Others are more heartfelt, with video montages of tweens turning 18 and newborn puppies growing into grey-haired dogs. “I grew up on this app,” read scores of comments.

Can VPN make TikTok work?

Per Forbes, virtual private network (VPN) can make TikTok work in America.

VPN services let internet users route their traffic through another location, allowing them to seem as though they are located in a country other than the US, meaning US users may be able to access TikTok through a VPN.

