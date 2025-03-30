A small plane flying from Iowa to Minnesota crashed into a suburban home in Brooklyn Park, causing a structure fire but no fatalities inside the house

On March 29, a small plane flying from Iowa to Minnesota tragically crashed into a suburban home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, resulting in a structure fire.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane took off at approximately 1220 local time (1720 BST) before crashing in the residential area. Investigators confirmed that there were no survivors among the passengers onboard, although no fatalities were reported inside the house.

Investigation launched by NTSB

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced its intention to investigate the cause of the crash, which remained undetermined as of March 29.

The agency stated that its team would arrive on the scene on March 30 to document the site and examine the wreckage, before recovering the aircraft for further evaluation at a secure facility.

Firefighters respond to intense blaze

Videos circulating on social media showed the home engulfed in flames as Brooklyn Park firefighters arrived to control the blaze.

Fire Chief Shawn Conway reported that the fire had already developed into a "fully involved structure fire" by the time his team reached the scene.

Brooklyn Park, a northern suburb of Minneapolis with a population of 82,000, experienced significant disruption following the accident.

Governor Tim Waltz Monitors the Situation

Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz expressed gratitude to first responders and stated his team was closely monitoring the situation.

He confirmed ongoing communication with local officials to provide necessary support for the community.

Concerns rise over air safety

This incident added to growing concerns regarding air safety in the United States.

Recent crashes and near misses have drawn public attention, following reports of federal cuts under former President Donald Trump’s administration that led to the dismissal of hundreds of employees responsible for maintaining air safety standards.

