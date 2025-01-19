Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global issues.

Washington, USA - Donald Trump will be sworn in on Monday, January 20, 2025, during a series of events that will kick off his presidency.

Already, pre-inauguration events are ongoing.

There is a full slate of activities this weekend ahead of Monday's swearing-in ceremonies. Photo credit: Donald J. Trump

Trump's imminent return to the White House means he will become the 47th US president. The 78-year-old is slated to take the oath of office at the US Capitol.

Legit.ng presents the live coverage of the presidential inauguration of one of the world's most famous individuals as global attention turns to the US.

