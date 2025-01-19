Donald Trump Inauguration Live: Incoming US President Arrives Washington
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global issues.
Washington, USA - Donald Trump will be sworn in on Monday, January 20, 2025, during a series of events that will kick off his presidency.
Already, pre-inauguration events are ongoing.
Trump's imminent return to the White House means he will become the 47th US president. The 78-year-old is slated to take the oath of office at the US Capitol.
Legit.ng presents the live coverage of the presidential inauguration of one of the world's most famous individuals as global attention turns to the US.
Kindly refresh this page for fresh updates.
Trump inauguration: Protesters hit streets
Thousands of mostly female demonstrators took to the streets of Washington DC on Saturday, January 18, to rally against President-elect Trump two days ahead of his inauguration.
Per BBC, The People's March - previously known as the Women's March - has taken place every year since 2017.
A coalition of groups organised the movement with the stated aim of confronting "Trumpism", according to its website.
Donald Trump kicks off inaugural party in style
Trump’s return to Washington DC started with fireworks on Saturday night, January 18, with 500 guests, and an Elvis impersonator serenading him and Melania at his Virginia golf club.
The celebrations continue Sunday, January 19, with a packed rally at Capital One Arena ahead of Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.
Donald Trump arrives in Washington
US President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the US.
Trump spent Saturday evening, January 18, in Washington celebrating with family, supporters and political allies ahead of his second inauguration.
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.