Donald Trump dismissed six National Security Council staffers following a tense Oval Office meeting with far-right activist Laura Loomer

Loomer presented opposition research alleging disloyalty among NSC officials, leading to firings that undercut National Security Adviser Mike Waltz

The dramatic shake-up raised questions about Loomer’s influence and the internal dynamics of Trump’s administration

In a dramatic turn of events, former US President Donald Trump dismissed six National Security Council (NSC) staffers after a tense Oval Office meeting.

The meeting featured far-right activist Laura Loomer, who presented opposition research alleging disloyalty among several NSC officials.

Trump Dismisses 6 National Security Council Staffers After Meeting in White House

Source: Getty Images

Oval office meeting sparks firings

The firings, which included four staffers dismissed overnight and two removed over the weekend, highlighted Loomer’s influence over the NSC.

Her sway appeared to surpass that of National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, whose authority was undercut as aides were removed from his team.

During the meeting, Loomer presented a booklet detailing alleged disloyalty among a dozen staffers, including Waltz’s principal deputy, Alex Wong.

The meeting was attended by key figures such as JD Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Waltz himself.

Key officials dismissed

Among those fired were Brian Walsh, Senior Director for Intelligence; Thomas Boodry, Senior Director for Legislative Affairs; and Maggie Dougherty, Senior Director for International Organizations.

Walsh had previously worked for Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while Boodry had served as Waltz’s legislative director in Congress.

While the firings seemed arbitrary, sources indicated that parts of Loomer’s research were verified. One NSC official had reportedly criticised Trump on social media, while others were linked to Republican establishment figures like John McCain and Mitch McConnell, whom Trump has openly criticised.

Loomer’s allegations and influence

Loomer’s opposition research did not spare Alex Wong, whom she accused of sympathising with the Chinese Communist Party due to his wife’s work at the Justice Department.

However, Wong was not among those dismissed. Loomer also alleged that Wong had attempted to sabotage Trump by adding a journalist to a sensitive Signal group chat, a claim later debunked.

Despite lacking a “hard pass” for White House access, Loomer managed to attend the Oval Office meeting, where she directly urged Trump to remove the targeted staffers. Her presence raised questions about her clearance to enter the White House complex.

Impact on Mike Waltz

The firings left Waltz’s position uncertain. Although he accompanied Trump on Marine One shortly after the meeting, signalling some level of support, critics argued that Waltz’s survival was more about Trump avoiding media backlash than confidence in his adviser. Waltz has since sought to strengthen his ties with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

President Trump sacks 20 Judges in US

Legit.ng earlier reported that The Trump administration dismissed 20 immigration judges without explanation amid sweeping moves to shrink the size of the federal government, a union official reported on February 15.

The dismissals occurred on February 14, affecting 13 judges who had yet to be sworn in and five assistant chief immigration judges, according to Matthew Biggs, president of the International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers, which represents federal workers.

According to AP, two additional judges were dismissed under similar circumstances in the previous week.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng