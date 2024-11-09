US President Biden, Donald Trump to Meet at White House, Reason Emerges
- President Joe Biden will host President-elect Donald Trump for a traditional post-election meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday, November 13
- The White House confirmed in a terse statement on Saturday, November 9, days after Trump was announced as the winner of the US 2024 presidential election
- The meeting will mark the start of an orderly transition of power, with Biden reaffirming his commitment to a peaceful handover to Trump, the Republican he defeated in the 2020 election
On Saturday, November 9, the White House said that President Joe Biden will host president-elect Donald Trump for a traditional post-election meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday, November 13.
Biden will meet with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday after the US leader pledged an orderly transfer of power back to the Republican he beat in elections just four years ago.
Such a meeting is customary between the outgoing president and the incoming president and is partly meant to mark the start of a peaceful transfer of power under America’s democracy.
According to CNBC, Trump, a Republican, did not host Biden, a Democrat, for a sit-down after the 2020 election, when Trump lost his reelection bid.
Trump sought the presidency four years later, and this week he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat. Trump is the first former president to return to power since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election.
The White House said Biden called Trump this past Wednesday to congratulate him and invite him to meet in the Oval Office.
