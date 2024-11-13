US President-elect Donald Trump has arrived at the White House for a meeting with President Joe Biden

The much-anticipated meeting came days after Trump's historic victory in the US 2024 presidential election, where he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris

A photo of Trump and Biden's meeting has surfaced online and sparked mixed reactions in the polity

President Joe Biden and president-elect Donald Trump are meeting in the Oval Office, resuming a tradition that Trump himself flouted in 2020.

Trump holds talk with Biden at White House on Wednesday. Photo credit: Joe Biden, Donald J. Trump

Reason for Trump, Biden's meeting

CNN reported on Wednesday, November 13, that Trump met with Biden for a traditional White House sit-down that the president-elect never gave when he left office in 2020.

Interestingly, US President Joe Biden is preparing to hand over the reins of power to the Republican following his election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

But CNBC reported that such a meeting is customary between the outgoing president and the incoming president and is partly meant to mark the start of a peaceful transfer of power under America’s democracy.

Mixed reactions trail Trump, Biden's meeting

As usual, many has reacted to the Trump and Biden's meeting at the White House. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below:

@CrimeTrialsOnX tweeted:

"What about the traditional White House responsibility to secure the border? We are nitpicking."

@june_smile8565 tweeted:

"That fire in the background says "burning the evidence."

@realDavidGray77 tweeted:

"Even Biden loves his new President."

@reality_wit tweeted:

"Biden is a class act and a true patriot."

See the photo of Trump and Biden's meeting below:

