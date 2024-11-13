US President-Elect Donald Trump Meets Biden at White House, Details Emerge
- US President-elect Donald Trump has arrived at the White House for a meeting with President Joe Biden
- The much-anticipated meeting came days after Trump's historic victory in the US 2024 presidential election, where he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris
- A photo of Trump and Biden's meeting has surfaced online and sparked mixed reactions in the polity
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
President Joe Biden and president-elect Donald Trump are meeting in the Oval Office, resuming a tradition that Trump himself flouted in 2020.
Reason for Trump, Biden's meeting
CNN reported on Wednesday, November 13, that Trump met with Biden for a traditional White House sit-down that the president-elect never gave when he left office in 2020.
Interestingly, US President Joe Biden is preparing to hand over the reins of power to the Republican following his election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.
But CNBC reported that such a meeting is customary between the outgoing president and the incoming president and is partly meant to mark the start of a peaceful transfer of power under America’s democracy.
Mixed reactions trail Trump, Biden's meeting
As usual, many has reacted to the Trump and Biden's meeting at the White House. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below:
@CrimeTrialsOnX tweeted:
"What about the traditional White House responsibility to secure the border? We are nitpicking."
@june_smile8565 tweeted:
"That fire in the background says "burning the evidence."
@realDavidGray77 tweeted:
"Even Biden loves his new President."
@reality_wit tweeted:
"Biden is a class act and a true patriot."
See the photo of Trump and Biden's meeting below:
Nigerian pastor Adefarasin congratulates Trump
In another related development, Legit.ng reported that Paul Adefarasin, founder and senior pastor of House On The Rock church, congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th US president.
Adefarasin described Trump's victory as a call for righteousness and a dismantling of darkness among nations.
The cleric also prayed for Trump's wisdom, favour and righteousness ahead of his January 2025 inauguration.
