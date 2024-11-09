Paul Adefarasin, founder and senior pastor of House On The Rock church, congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th US president

Adefarasin described Trump's victory as a call for righteousness and a dismantling of darkness among nations

The cleric also prayed for Trump's wisdom, favour and righteousness ahead of his January 2025 inauguration

Lagos, Nigeria - Paul Adefarasin, founder and senior pastor of the House On The Rock church in Nigeria, has congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th president of the United States.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, November 9, Adefarasin said Trump's victory serves as a reminder of the "hand of the Lord working in ways that confound human understanding."

Paul Adefarasin, founder and senior pastor of the House On The Rock church in Nigeria, congratulated President-elect Donald Trump. Photo credit: @pauladefarasin

Source: Twitter

US 2024: What Trump's victory means - Adefarasin

Pastor Adefarasin added that Trump's victory is a call for righteousness to reign in the matters of men.

"For those with ears to hear and eyes to see, this is a call for righteousness to reign in the matters of men, as He dismantles the architecture and systems of darkness among the nations thereby paving the way for His blessing to come upon the nations that seek His face," the cleric posted.

Adefarasin prays for Trump

The Nigerian pastor who shared pictures of him with the president-elect also prayed for him ahead of his inauguration in January 2025.

"As you again rise to role as leader of the free world and the president of these United States, may the light of righteousness shine ever brighter upon your face, shores and the nations at large. May His good will, favour and wisdom attend to you always," he wrote

“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” – Proverbs 14:34. “Blessed is the nation whose God is The LORD...” - Ps 33:12. God bless you Sir. @realDonaldTrump."

US election 2024: Trump makes first appointment

Meanwhile, President-elect Trump has announced Susie Wiles, a seasoned Florida strategist who has managed his political operations for nearly four years, as his White House chief of staff for the incoming administration.

This marks the first job announcement since Trump's election victory, signalling the beginning of his efforts to fill top government positions.

In selecting Ms Wiles, Trump has chosen an aide with whom he shares a close working relationship.

Source: Legit.ng