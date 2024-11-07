During his campaign, Donald Trump outlined some of his major plans for the good people of America and as well as his government

Immigration, economy, and foreign policy are at the forefront of Trump’s bold plans for the second term

Trump who emerged as the winner of the US presidential election, among other things, vowed to sack Special Counsel Jack Smith who indicted him, and is also working to drop the federal criminal cases slammed against US president-elect

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Donald Trump is set to return to the White House, following his victory in the United States (US) presidential election held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Donald Trump's plan as US president disclosed.

Source: Facebook

As reported by the BBC, Trump had promised action on issues including immigration, the economy, and the war in Ukraine if he emerged as US president.

After his Republican Party regained control of the Senate, he looks likely to enjoy plenty of support for his political agenda in Congress.

In his victory speech, Trump vowed to "govern by a simple motto: Promises made, promises kept. We're going to keep our promises."

But in some cases, he has given little detail of how he might achieve his aims.

Below are some of the things Trump promised to do as president of the united States:

1) Deport undocumented migrants

While campaigning, Trump promised the biggest mass deportations of undocumented migrants in US history.

He also pledged to complete the building of a wall at the border with Mexico that was started during his first presidency.

2) Moves on economy, tax and tariffs

The BBC reported that exit poll data suggested the economy was a key issue for voters. Trump has however promised to "end inflation" - which rose to high levels under President Joe Biden before falling again. But a president's power to directly influence prices is limited.

He has also promised sweeping tax cuts, extending his overhaul from 2017. He has proposed making tips tax-free, abolishing tax on social security payments and shaving corporation tax.

3) Cut climate regulations

During his first presidency, Trump rolled back hundreds of environmental protections and made America the first nation to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

This time, he has again vowed to cut regulations, particularly as a way to help the American car industry.

4) End Ukraine war

Also, Donald Trump has criticised the tens of billions of dollars spent by the US led by Biden on supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia - and has pledged to end the conflict "within 24 hours" through a negotiated deal.

He has not said what he thinks either side should give up. Democrats say the move would embolden President Vladimir Putin.

He has also pledged to end the related violence in Lebanon, but gave no detail on how.

5) No abuortion ban

Against the wishes of some of his supporters, Trump said during the presidential debate with Kamala Harris that he would not sign into law a national abuortion ban.

According to Trump, states should be free to decide their own laws on abuortion, but struggled to find a consistent message of his own.

6) Pardon some Jan 6 rioters

Donald Trump has also said he will "free" some of those convicted of offences during the riot in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the Capitol building in an effort to thwart the 2020 election victory of Joe Biden.

Several deaths were blamed on the violence, which Trump was accused of inciting.

7) Sack Special Counsel Jack Smith

Interestingly, Trump has also vowed to sack "within two seconds" of taking office the veteran prosecutor leading two criminal investigations against him.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has indicted Donald Trump over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Legit.ng understands that the Justice Department is preparing to drop federal charges against President-elect Donald Trump before he takes office, aligning with longstanding policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

Smith is working to conclude two high-profile cases against Trump, though charges against some co-defendants may continue.

Implication of Trump's defeat of Harris

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and erstwhile presidential hopeful, said Trump's comeback does not mean much for Africa.

Moghalu stated that the US president-elect "has never shown much interest in Africa."

