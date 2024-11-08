President-elect Donald J. Trump has appointed Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff, marking the first job announcement since his election victory

President-elect Donald J. Trump has announced Susie Wiles, a seasoned Florida strategist who has managed his political operations for nearly four years, as his White House chief of staff for the incoming administration.

This marks the first job announcement since Trump's election victory on Tuesday, signaling the beginning of his efforts to fill top government positions.

US Election 2024: President-Elect Donald Trump Makes First Appointment, Names His Chief of Staff

Donald Trump names Susie Wiles

In selecting Ms. Wiles, Trump has chosen an aide with whom he shares a close working relationship.

Known for her resilience in navigating Trump's often tumultuous management style, Wiles has been a key figure in his campaigns since 2016.

She will make history as the first woman to hold the position of White House chief of staff.

Wiles' tenure with Trump includes managing his political operations and assisting with his legal challenges.

Her ability to maintain stability within Trump's team, despite the high turnover of chiefs of staff during his first term, underscores her capability and loyalty.

"Susie is tough, smart, innovative and is universally admired and respected," Trump stated, expressing confidence in her ability to serve the nation effectively.

This appointment contrasts sharply with Trump's 2016 choice of Reince Priebus, who had little prior history with Trump.

Wiles' close ties with Vice President-elect JD Vance and Trump's family, including his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric, further solidify her position within the inner circle.

