Donald Trump's Sentencing Decision Delayed by Court, New Date Emerges
- The judge in Donald Trump's criminal hush money case in New York agreed on Tuesday, November 12, to delay any decision on whether to throw out Trump's conviction
- Judge Juan Merchan was scheduled on Tuesday, November 12, to decide the fate of the case, but both sides requested more time to consider how to proceed now that Trump is president-elect
- Sentencing in the case is currently scheduled for November 26 — less than two months ahead of Trump's inauguration, but Tuesday's decision could change that
New York, USA - A New York judge is set to decide whether President-elect Donald Trump's criminal conviction on charges involving hush money paid to an adult film star should be overturned.
As reported on Tuesday, November 12, by Reuters, this is in light of the US Supreme Court's July ruling on presidential immunity.
The US judge's ruling was also expected to speak to whether the former and now future commander-in-chief will be sentenced as scheduled for November 26.
Trump may receive a reprieve if Judge Juan Merchan decides to dismiss the case following the Supreme Court's recent ruling on presidential immunity. That landmark ruling saw the court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, decide that presidents have sweeping immunity from prosecution for a range of official acts committed while in office.
Ahead of the election, Trump's lawyers moved to have the case thrown out in light of the Supreme Court decision, a move that prosecutors have firmly rejected. If Merchan throws out the case on that basis, there will be no sentencing of Trump, 78.
Biden congratulate Trump
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that US President, Joe Biden, spoke to Trump on the phone to congratulate him on winning the presidency.
Biden's aides disclosed that the incumbent US leader expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasised the importance of working to bring the country together.
Biden also invited Trump to meet with him in the White House.
