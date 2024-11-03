Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will be testing their political strength to succeed President Joe Biden in the November US presidential elections

Trump and Harris have campaigned around the country and rolled out their plans for several issues rocking the country and its people

While Titilope Anifowoshe, a Nigeria legal practitioner, tipped the vice president as Joe Biden's successor, three reasons have been identified as stopping block for Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris, the United States vice president, would be testing her fate by competing against Donald Trump, the strongest contender, to succeed President Joe Biden in the November 2024 presidential election.

Trump, a former president of the United States, is seeking re-election for the second term. His campaigns have been marred by controversies, particularly on the issues of immigrants and foreign policies, as he had emphasised Americans first.

US Election: Nigerian lawyer tips Kamala Harris

On the other hand, Titilope Anifowoshe, a Nigerian legal practitioner, looked forward to Harris' presidency after Joe Biden while speaking with Legit.ng. She described Harris as an embodiment of inclusiveness.

Her statement reads:

"I find myself fervently rooting for Kamala Harris, as her potential win could symbolize a shift toward a more inclusive and compassionate governance. It is my hope that the electorate will rise above the distractions and choose a leader who embodies unity and empowerment for all."

Why Harris may not win US election

However, Kamala Harris has a strong chance of winning the US presidential election, and here are five reasons why:

Strong Fundraising Numbers

Harris's campaign has raised over $1 billion, surpassing Trump's $853 million, with a significant portion coming from small-dollar donations.

This impressive fundraising haul demonstrates her ability to mobilize grassroots support.

Broad Democratic Support

As the official Democratic nominee, Harris has secured endorsements from key party leaders and stakeholders, solidifying her position as the party's unified choice.

Progressive Policy Platform

Harris advocates for national protections, LGBT+ rights, gun control, and legislation to address climate change, resonating with progressive voters.

Her "populist" economic agenda, including measures to cap prescription drug costs and expand the child tax credit, may also appeal to a broader audience.

Effective Campaign Strategy

Harris's campaign has strategically utilized social media, leveraging internet memes and catchy slogans to boost enthusiasm and connect with younger voters.

Her choice of running mate, Tim Walz, has also helped expand her support base.

Contrast with Donald Trump

Harris's campaign has highlighted the differences between her policy proposals and Trump's, potentially appealing to voters seeking change.

By emphasizing her commitment to issues like healthcare, education, and social justice, Harris may attract voters dissatisfied with Trump's presidency.

Source: Legit.ng