Senator Dino Melaye has accused Tesla CEO Elon Musk of harassing US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate. Melaye, a former Nigerian senator, made this statement on his X-account (formerly Twitter), threatening to sell his Tesla car if Musk doesn't stop his alleged harassment.

This ultimatum comes ahead of the November US presidential election, where Harris is running against Republican candidate Donald Trump, whom Musk appears to support.

Melaye's statement reads:

"If Elon Musk will not stop harassing Kamala H., I will sell my Tesla and advise my friends to do the same. America should not lose her pride as the global democratic police."

US election: Elon Musk criticised for raising eyebrow

This isn't the first time Musk's actions have raised eyebrows, as some have criticized his behaviour towards Harris as "creepy" and "pathetic".

Interestingly, Elon's mother, Maye Musk, has accused Kamala Harris of ignoring Tesla. However, Melaye's statement suggests that Musk's actions go beyond mere disregard and border on harassment.

It's worth noting that Melaye's threat to sell his Tesla and encourage others to do the same is a symbolic gesture to stand against Musk's alleged harassment and support democratic values. As Melaye puts it, America must remain the global democratic leader.

See Melaye's tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng