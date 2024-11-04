Former United States President Donald Trump has said he regretted leaving the White House in 2021 while rounding up his campaigns at a crucial battleground state, Pennsylvania

Trump accused the Democrats of cheating and complained about the latest poll showing he no longer leads in Iowa, a state he was previously leading

On the other hand, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Democrat candidate in the US presidential election, ended her campaign with call for respect for dissenting voices

Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign is ending on a contentious note, marked by violent and disparaging rhetoric. At a recent rally in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state, Trump expressed regret over leaving the White House in 2021 and made unsubstantiated claims of Democrats cheating.

He also described Democrats as "demonic" and complained about a new poll showing him no longer leading in Iowa, a state he previously carried.

Trump ends campaigns with unfounded claims

According to CNN, Trump's speech was filled with unfounded claims of election interference and allegations of tampered voting machines. He also suggested that he wouldn't mind if a gunman aiming at him also shot through "the fake news" media. This comment was later clarified by his campaign spokesman, who claimed Trump was concerned about the media's safety.

In contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris has focused on promoting unity and policy-driven governance. She has emphasized the importance of respecting dissenting opinions and working towards common goals. Harris has also highlighted Trump's history of attacking rivals and detractors, pointing out that his approach undermines democratic values.

As the election approaches, the stark differences between Trump's and Harris' campaigns are clear. While Trump's message is centred on grievances and divisive rhetoric, Harris is pushing for a more inclusive and policy-driven approach. The outcome of the election will ultimately depend on how voters respond to these competing visions for America's future.

