Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' fates could be decided by seven swing states in the forthcoming presidential election in the United States

Though 240 million people were said to be eligible to cast their votes in the forthcoming poll, these seven states would likely determine the direction of the race

Experts have noted that only a few states in the United States are considered swing states and there are seven of them

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States and Kamala Harris, the vice president, is setting for another historical election on November 5.

In this year's US presidential election, approximately 240 million people are eligible to cast their ballots. However, a small group of voters in a handful of states will likely determine the outcome of the election.

According to BBC, experts say only a few states are considered swing states, where either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump could potentially win.

Seven states, in particular, are seen as crucial in deciding the next president: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. With the election entering its final stages, both campaigns are intensifying their efforts to sway undecided voters in these key states.

The outcome of the election will likely hinge on the results in these seven states, making them the focal point of the campaigns' strategies. The candidates and their teams are working tirelessly to win over voters and secure the necessary electoral votes to claim the presidency.

Arizona

Arizona played a crucial role in the 2020 presidential election, as it narrowly voted for the Democratic candidate, a first since the 1990s. As a border state with Mexico, Arizona has become a focal point in the national immigration debate. Although border crossings have decreased from record highs, the issue remains a top concern for voters. Donald Trump has criticized Kamala Harris's record on immigration, citing her role in addressing the border crisis under President Joe Biden.

Arizona has also been at the centre of a contentious debate over abortion access. State Republicans attempted to reinstate a 160-year-old near-total ban on abortion but were thwarted. The issue has become highly charged nationwide since the US Supreme Court overturned a landmark ruling in 2022, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. With these critical issues at play, Arizona remains a key battleground state in the upcoming presidential election, with both candidates vying for support from its voters.

Georgia

The swing states identified in the upcoming presidential election closely align with the states where Trump-backed Republican officials attempted to challenge Joe Biden's win in 2020. In Georgia's Fulton County, Donald Trump is facing one of his four criminal prosecutions for alleged election interference, accused of conspiring to overturn his narrow defeat to Biden. Despite denying any wrongdoing, the case may not be heard in court before the election.

Georgia's significant African-American population, making up one-third of the state's residents, played a crucial role in Biden's win in 2020. However, there have been reports of disillusionment with Biden among black voters. The Harris campaign aims to re-energize this demographic, recognizing its importance in securing victory in the state. By targeting this constituency, Harris hopes to replicate Biden's success in Georgia and potentially swing the state in her favour.

Michigan

Michigan, a crucial swing state, has accurately predicted the winning presidential candidate in the last two elections, but its support for Joe Biden in 2020 has been complicated by a nationwide backlash over his stance on Israel's war in Gaza.

The state's large Arab-American population, which had previously supported Biden, is now uncertain, and Kamala Harris's firmer stance on Israel may resonate with them. Donald Trump has emphasized Michigan's importance in his potential path to victory, calling on Israel to swiftly conclude its campaign against Hamas in Gaza, making the state's voters crucial in determining the next president's stance on this contentious issue.

Nevada

Nevada, a traditionally Democratic state, may be shifting towards the Republicans. Donald Trump's initial lead over Joe Biden has narrowed since Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee. Both candidates are now vying for the state's sizeable Latino population, a crucial demographic in the election.

Despite strong national economic growth under Biden's presidency, Nevada's post-Covid recovery has been slower, potentially impacting voter decisions and making the state a key swing state in the upcoming election.

