Nigerians are sharing their thoughts on the U.S. presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Abdulfatai Khan believes the election outcome will impact Nigeria's economy, particularly in trade and global trends

Chibueze Okechukwu, a PhD student in the US, observes that elections are rarely discussed openly in classrooms, but notes the anxiety among his colleagues over the election results

As the U.S. presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris heats up, Nigerians are sharing their thoughts on the potential impact of the election.

Two Nigerians spoke with Legit.ng to express their views on the matter.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election is shaping up to be a tight race, with both candidates having multiple pathways to success.

Former President Donald Trump is running on a platform that evokes nostalgia for his previous term, while Vice President Kamala Harris is focusing on themes of empowerment and women's rights.

According to BBC, the election has seen a significant shift in voter sentiment, with many previously disengaged voters now motivated to participate.

Abdulfatai Khan, a Senior Treasury Associate at Nile University, discussed how the outcome of the US election could affect the Nigerian economy.

He told Legit.ng:

"The result of the US election will likely impact the Nigerian economy, especially in terms of trade policies and global economic trends. Our economy is heavily influenced by global events, and the US election is no exception.

"A Trump presidency would likely continue his 'America-first' approach, leading to increased tariffs and trade restrictions. This could affect Nigeria's oil and gas industry, as well as our agriculture sector. It's crucial for our government to be prepared and develop strategies to mitigate any negative impacts."

Chibueze Okechukwu, a PhD student in the US, shared his observations as an international student.

"Elections are not often discussed openly in US classrooms. Some colleagues have expressed anxiety over the election outcome. One colleague, who has mentioned that the inclusion of race and diversity in pedagogy seems to target white people, might be a clue to his political leanings.

"America is not so different from Nigeria; both countries have a penchant for the melodramatic and seem to enjoy walking backward. Sometimes you wonder if the political institutions are being deliberately obtuse. I can say so about Nigeria, but I do not yet understand the mind of America."

As the election draws closer, the world watches with bated breath, knowing that the outcome will have far-reaching implications not just for the United States, but for countries like Nigeria as well.

How Americans elect their president

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the US election 2024 is just two days away and the rest of the world is watching as Donald Trump battles Kamala Harris.

Trump, a former US president, is the flagbearer of the Republican Party. Harris, on the other hand, represents the Democratic Party. The female presidential aspirant is the US's current vice-president.

