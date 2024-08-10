Kamala Harris vs Trump: New Poll Predicts Winner of US 2024 Election in 3 Battleground States
- A fresh New York Times/Siena College poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump in three crucial swing states
- This boost comes after a solid start to Harris' campaign, which has raised over $300 million and drawn large crowds at rallies since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race
- The poll's findings suggest Harris has momentum ahead of the November 2024 presidential election, where she and Trump are set to face off
Washington DC, United States - A new poll released on Saturday, August 10, shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump in three crucial swing states, boosting her chances in the November 2024 presidential election.
The New York Times/Siena College poll, conducted between Monday, August 5 and Friday, August 9, found that Harris would win 50% of the vote in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, while Trump would secure 46% in each state if the election were held today.
Kamala Harris' campaign momentum
The poll's findings come after a solid start to Harris' campaign, which has seen her raise over $300 million since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July.
Her rallies have also drawn large crowds, with over 10,000 people attending recent events.
Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, embarked on a multi-state battleground tour on Tuesday, August 6, visiting Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona this week.
US election 2024: Poll methodology
The surveys were conducted among 1,973 registered voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points for the likely electorate.
Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, and Trump, the Republican nominee, are set to face off in the November 2024 presidential election.
