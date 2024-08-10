A fresh New York Times/Siena College poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump in three crucial swing states

This boost comes after a solid start to Harris' campaign, which has raised over $300 million and drawn large crowds at rallies since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race

The poll's findings suggest Harris has momentum ahead of the November 2024 presidential election, where she and Trump are set to face off

Washington DC, United States - A new poll released on Saturday, August 10, shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump in three crucial swing states, boosting her chances in the November 2024 presidential election.

The New York Times/Siena College poll, conducted between Monday, August 5 and Friday, August 9, found that Harris would win 50% of the vote in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, while Trump would secure 46% in each state if the election were held today.

Kamala Harris' campaign momentum

The poll's findings come after a solid start to Harris' campaign, which has seen her raise over $300 million since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July.

Her rallies have also drawn large crowds, with over 10,000 people attending recent events.

Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, embarked on a multi-state battleground tour on Tuesday, August 6, visiting Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona this week.

US election 2024: Poll methodology

The surveys were conducted among 1,973 registered voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points for the likely electorate.

Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, and Trump, the Republican nominee, are set to face off in the November 2024 presidential election.

Barack Obama, wife endorse Kamala Harris

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Barack Obama endorsed VP Harris as the United States president, citing her leadership skills, intellect, and passion for justice and equality.

He praised her commitment to public service and her ability to unite people. Obama highlighted Harris's achievements as Attorney General of California, where she fought for the rights of marginalized communities and took on tough challenges.

Obama also noted her ability to find common ground and build coalitions, which he believes is essential for getting things done in Washington.

