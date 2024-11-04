Donald Trump has the chances of returning to the White House through the November presidential election, despite the growing controversies

The one-term US president and Republican presidential candidate in the November election is in a tight race with Vice President Kamala Harris

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, decried the exploitation of religion and ethnicism in the US presidential election campiagns

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, maybe heading to the White House for the second term in his political career. This is as the former president is prepared to test his fate against Kamala Harris in the November presidential election in the country.

Trump's re-election bid has been marred by a series of controversies, particularly regarding his slogan "Americans First," his position on immigrants, and his foreign policy manifesto.

US election: Lawyer decries exploitation of religion, ethnicism

Titilope Anifowoshe, a Nigerian lawyer, in an interview with Legit.ng, lamented the exploitation of religion, ethnicity and other trivial issues, adding that the development had lowered the bar of the United States as a leading democratic state.

She said:

"It seems that the bar has been lowered significantly. Candidates vying for the highest political office in the world’s most advanced democracy are resorting to the exploitation of religion, ethnicity, and other trivial issues, distracting from the substantive discussions that are crucial for the nation’s future."

Can Donald Trump win US election?

However, despite the controversies that surrounded the election, Donald Trump's potential win in the 2024 US presidential election can be attributed to several factors. Here are five key reasons:

Strong Base Support: Trump has maintained a loyal base of supporters throughout his political career, which could translate to a significant number of votes. Effective Campaign Strategy: Trump's campaign has been known for its ability to connect with voters through social media and rallies, potentially helping him gain momentum. Economic Policies: Trump's economic policies, such as tax cuts and deregulation, have been popular among some voters, particularly business owners and entrepreneurs. Divided Opposition: If the Democratic Party is divided or lacks enthusiasm for its nominee, Kamala Harris, Trump could benefit from a split vote. Incumbent Advantage: Although Trump is not the incumbent president, his previous experience in the White House could give him an edge in terms of name recognition and familiarity.

Why Kamala Harris may win US election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will be testing their political strength to succeed President Joe Biden in the November US presidential elections.

Trump and Harris have campaigned around the country and rolled out their plans for several issues rocking the country and its people.

However, there are five indicators that the vice president may defeat the former president in the November race in the United States.

