With the U.S. election approaching, Nigerians in the U.S. wonder about their voting rights, though only citizens are eligible to vote

Nigerian-Americans have growing political influence, but voting requires citizenship, which involves a process of naturalization, residency, and an Oath of Allegiance

Non-citizens voting illegally face strict penalties, highlighting the importance of citizenship in U.S. elections

As the 2024 United States presidential election draws closer, questions are emerging among Nigerians living in the U.S. about their ability to vote for candidates such as former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.

The lead-up to the election has been marked by intense campaign activities, signalling that this race may differ in tone and dynamics from previous ones.

With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris as key contenders, President Joe Biden recently cast his early vote, publicly supporting his vice president.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign has garnered substantial financial backing from some of America’s wealthiest figures, strengthening his campaign's momentum.

In a nation where political ideologies deeply shape public opinion, citizens are polarized, with some seeing Trump as the preferred choice and others aligning with Harris.

In this charged political atmosphere, the growing influence of Nigerian Americans stresses the importance of immigrant voices in U.S. politics.

Nigerian-Americans' influence in 2024 U.S election

The Nigerian-American population has grown significantly, with many contributing to various sectors, including business, healthcare, and technology.

With a considerable portion of the Nigerian diaspora residing in states like Texas, New York, and Maryland, naturalized Nigerian Americans are now considered an important voting bloc.

Yet, despite their potential impact, voting in American elections is strictly limited to citizens, regardless of how long immigrants, including Nigerians, have resided in the U.S.

Who is eligible to vote in the 2024 U.S election?

Under U.S. law, only U.S. citizens have the right to vote in federal elections.

According to guidelines shared by the Voice of America (VOA), immigrants who are not U.S. citizens—including those with Green Cards—are ineligible to participate in federal, state, and most local elections.

However, naturalized citizens, or immigrants who have gone through the U.S. citizenship process, can vote after completing several steps toward naturalization.

These steps include obtaining a Green Card, meeting residency requirements, and taking the Oath of Allegiance.

The report clarifies

“Once individuals are naturalized, they can participate in all levels of U.S. elections, including presidential elections.

"Non-citizens, including Green Card holders, are not allowed to vote in federal elections."

Path to citizenship for Nigerian immigrants

For Nigerians in the U.S., the journey to voting eligibility involves a path to citizenship that requires first obtaining a Green Card, which confers permanent resident status.

A Green Card can be acquired through various channels, such as family sponsorship, employment opportunities, or seeking asylum.

Most Green Card holders are eligible for naturalization after five years of residency, though this period may reduce to three years if they are married to a U.S. citizen.

Naturalization also includes passing English and civics exams, attending an interview, and taking the Oath of Allegiance.

2024 US election: IIllegal voting penalties

For non-citizens, attempting to vote in U.S. elections can result in severe penalties.

Green Card holders or other non-citizens caught voting illegally may face fines, imprisonment, and even deportation.

These strict measures underscore the gravity of voting rights and emphasize the importance of citizenship in participating in U.S. democracy.

