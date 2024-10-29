President Joe Biden cast his early ballot on October 28 in New Castle, Delaware, voting for Vice President Kamala Harris

New Castle, Delaware — President Joe Biden joined millions of Americans casting early ballots on Monday, October 28, voting for Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 United States election.

Legit.ng reports that Harris is to take on former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

President Biden backs Harris ahead of US 2024 election

As a sign of his support for his vice, Biden casted his vote at an early polling station near his home in New Castle.

This is also coming few months after Biden announced he would not be seeking reelection, instead endorsing Harris to continue his administration’s legacy.

As reported by the New York Times, as he (Biden) exited the voting site, Biden, appearing reflective but upbeat, was asked if the moment felt bittersweet after stepping down from the campaign himself. With a smile, he replied, “No, this is just sweet.”

Biden spends moment with supporters ahead of 2024 US poll

Outside the polling location, Biden greeted first-time voters, posed for photos, and even assisted a voter by pushing their wheelchair while waiting in line.

Engaging with supporters in his hometown district, he exuded confidence in Harris’s campaign, expressing optimism for the Democratic ticket.

Biden assured supporters, later telling reporters,

“We’re in a good place. We’re going to see a win for Harris, for democracy, and for the American people.”

Ahead of casting his vote, Biden actively promoted Harris’s campaign, particularly in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground.

Legit.ng reports that over the weekend, he joined Senator John Fetterman in Pittsburgh, rallying Democratic volunteers.

At a phone bank event, Biden energized supporters, declaring, “We’re gonna win Pennsylvania!” before distributing pizza to thank the volunteers.

Trump under pressure as Kamala Harris releases medical report

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that on Saturday, October 12, US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, released a letter from her doctor declaring her in "excellent health" and fit for high office.

Pundits consider the move as an effort to draw a contrast with her Republican counterpart, Donald Trump, ahead of the November elections.

