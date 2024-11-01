As the 2024 U.S. presidential election heats up, former President Donald Trump is reigniting his campaign with the support of some of America’s wealthiest individuals.

After a tumultuous period where many billionaire mega-donors distanced themselves from him, a significant shift is underway.

These influential figures are now stepping up their financial support, helping Trump narrow the fundraising gap with President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 US election, as reported by Forbes

Hence, Legit.ng explored the 12 top billionaires who are rallying behind Trump’s campaign below:

1. Harold Hamm:

The founder of Continental Resources and longtime Trump ally, Hamm has re-entered the fold after initially supporting Trump’s primary opponents.

He attended a pivotal Mar-a-Lago dinner with oil executives and co-hosted a Houston fundraiser for Trump, donating substantial amounts to support his candidacy. (Estimated worth: $18.5 billion)

2. Timothy Mellon:

Known for his significant contributions to Trump’s 2020 campaign, Mellon has emerged as the top donor of the 2024 election cycle, donating $25 million each to super PACs backing Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Estimated worth: $14.1 billion)

3. Bernie Marcus:

Co-founder of Home Depot, Marcus contributed $1 million to Trump’s main super PAC, MAGA Inc., and co-hosted a fundraiser in Atlanta.

His support reflects his confidence in Trump’s business-friendly policies. (Estimated worth: $9.6 billion)

4. Kelcy Warren:

Initially backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Warren reversed course, donating over $800,000 to Trump’s campaign and co-hosting a fundraiser alongside Hamm. (Estimated worth: $6 billion)

5. Isaac Perlmutter:

The former Marvel Entertainment CEO has been a steadfast supporter of Trump, making a notable donation of $10.1 million to a pro-Trump super PAC. (Estimated worth: $4.3 billion)

6. Joe Ricketts:

Chairman of TD Ameritrade, Ricketts contributed the maximum allowable amount of $824,600 to the Trump 47 Committee, showcasing his ongoing support. (Estimated worth: $4 billion)

7. John Paulson:

A hedge fund billionaire and potential treasury secretary candidate, Paulson hosted a significant fundraiser at his Palm Beach home, solidifying his financial backing of Trump. (Estimated worth: $3.5 billion)

8. Steve Wynn:

The former casino mogul and RNC finance chair, Wynn donated over $800,000 to Trump’s campaign and co-hosted fundraisers, despite previous controversies surrounding his lobbying activities. (Estimated worth: $3.4 billion)

9. Geoffrey Palmer:

A prominent real estate developer and one of Trump’s earliest supporters, Palmer has donated significantly to Trump’s main super PAC and campaign committees. (Estimated worth: $3.1 billion)

10. Linda McMahon:

Co-founder of WWE and former SBA administrator under Trump, McMahon has emerged as one of Trump’s largest donors this election cycle, contributing $11 million. (Estimated worth: $2.9 billion)

11. Phil Ruffin:

A casino magnate and one of Trump’s closest friends, Ruffin donated over $800,000 to Trump’s campaign, demonstrating his unwavering loyalty. (Estimated worth: $2.6 billion)

12. Timothy Dunn:

The Texas oil businessman has also shown his support, donating $5 million to MAGA Inc., highlighting his belief in Trump’s leadership. (Estimated worth: $2.2 billion)

