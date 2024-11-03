As the 2024 United States (US) election approaches, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a tight race

Trump, who served as the 45th president of the US from 2017 to 2021, is mounting a comeback bid for the White House

Either candidate could fail in their bid to become president, thus, Legit.ng highlights 5 reasons why Trump may lose the poll

Washington, D.C., USA - A campaign full of twists and turns will culminate on Election Day in the US on Tuesday, November 5.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are locked in a dead heat in the seven battleground states that are likely to decide the outcome of the US presidential election.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights five factors that could hinder Trump's bid to reclaim the Oval Office.

1) Immigration policy

Immigration is a crucial issue in the upcoming November election. Trump has vowed to stage the ‘largest deportation operation in American history’.

The 78-year-old continues to make derogatory remarks about migrants in the campaign's final days and it could affect his chances at the polls.

Trump intends to effect mass deportations of millions of people. The presidential hopeful's rhetoric around the issue has raised concerns that his immigration agenda is rooted in an idealised fantasy of racial purity.

2) Rights related to termination of pregnancy

A recent poll finds that Americans think Harris would do a far better job handling termination of pregnancy and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) issues.

Democrats, including Harris, have sought to tie Republicans to termination of pregnancy restrictions enacted in 22 states after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, ending the federal right to termination of pregnancy.

Trump has attempted to counter Democrats' attacks though.

He reacted on social media on August 23, the morning after Harris delivered a speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination that claimed Trump's second-term agenda includes limiting access to birth control and banning termination of pregnancy nationwide.

Trump said:

"My administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights."

Nonetheless, Harris did not cease to hit out at Trump concerning termination of pregnancy rights.

Check out her tweet below in October ending:

3) Women voters

Legit.ng understands that women voters are a concern for Republicans.

All signs point to a widening gender gap, with women reportedly moving further toward Democrats.

Polls show women are overwhelmingly backing Harris over Trump, and early voting data indicates that women voters are outnumbering men in the battleground states.

Also, political observers have said the US election 2024 was always going to hinge on many women’s fury over the harm allegedly inflicted by the first Trump presidency and their fears about further anguish in a second term.

4) Independent voters

A poll in October suggested that the independents are slowly swaying away from the Republicans and opting for Harris instead.

Independent voters mark a pivotal shift in American politics. Nearly half of Americans now identify as unaffiliated with any political party. These voters stay out of politics and can think for themselves.

5) Third party candidates

Third-party candidates could be a spoiler for Trump.

Harris and Trump understandably dominate the attention for the coming election, but nearly two dozen lesser-known candidates are also running for the White House.

22 third-party or independent presidential hopefuls appear on the ballot in at least one state. They range from the relatively established — Green Party nominee Jill Stein, running for the third time — to scholar and political activist, Cornel West.

Per BU Today, Boston University political history expert Bruce Schulman explained:

"For now, it would seem that votes for the Libertarian Party are going to be votes taken away from Trump and the Republicans."

Trump vs Harris: What final poll says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the final national poll by The New York Times and Siena College found that Trump and Harris are locked in a dead heat for the popular vote.

While this latest Times/Siena College poll offers a glimpse into national sentiment, the presidential election will be decided in the seven battleground states where Harris and Trump have devoted an overwhelming amount of their time and resources.

