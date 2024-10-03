The US Department of State issues US Visas for anyone planning to enter America as a foreign national

While many applicants face hurdles when applying for a temporary U.S. visa, certain countries enjoy notably low rejection rates

However, this article presents the full list of countries with the highest temporary US visa rejection rate as Nigeria's visa rejection rate stands at 29%

The United States Department of State – Bureau of Consular Affairs has released the list of countries with the highest U.S. visa rejection rates.

As reported by The Nation, the list shows that Nigeria has 29% rejection rate, while North Korea and Micronesia have 100% rejection rates, respectively.

While countries like Monaco and Liechtenstein boast a rejection rate of 0%, Israel, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia have 3%, 4%, and 5%, respectively.

The list places Nigeria in the upper tier of nations with significant challenges in obtaining U.S. visas, alongside countries like Ukraine (34%), Russia (39%), and Pakistan (41%).

Other countries with higher rejection rates include Canada (52%), Liberia (78%), and North Korea, which, alongside Micronesia, faces a 100% rejection rate.

Here is a list of countries with highest U.S. visa rejection rate

1. Monaco: 0%

2. Liechtenstein: 0%

3. Israel: 3%

4. UAE: 4%

5. Saudi Arabia: 5%

6. Japan: 6%

7. Czechia: 8%

8. Argentina: 8%

9. France: 10%

10. Mexico: 10%

11. Italy: 10%

12. Denmark: 10%

13. Germany: 11%

14. Indonesia: 11%

15. India: 11%

16. Brazil: 12%

17. Vatican: 14%

18. South Korea: 14%

19. UK: 15%

20. Spain: 16%

21. South Africa: 16%

22. Australia: 17%

23. Norway: 18%

24. Ireland: 19%

25. Turkey: 21%

26. Sweden: 21%

27. Finland: 23%

28. Egypt: 26%

29. China: 27%

30. Nigeria: 29%

31. Ukraine: 34%

32. Iraq: 37%

33. Russia: 39%

34. Pakistan: 41%

35. Afghanistan: 49%

36. Canada: 52%

37. Iran: 53%

38. Liberia: 78%

39. North Korea: 100%

40. Micronesia: 100%

